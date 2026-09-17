Masvingo Youths Urged to Reject Drugs, Embrace Education

By Edith Mugabe

Young people in Masvingo North have been urged to shun drug and substance abuse and focus on education and economic empowerment as community leaders step up efforts to tackle challenges affecting youths.

The call was made by Zanu PF Masvingo provincial vice-chairman Trust Mugabe during the handover of building materials at Marongere and Nemarundwi primary schools.

Mugabe urged pupils to resist peer pressure and report cases of drug and substance abuse among their peers warning that addiction could derail their education and future prospects.

“Do not succumb to peer pressure. If you see your friends or classmates smoking or taking drugs, report them to us so that we can arrest them.

“Each person should know their background, where they are coming from, and change your background for the better. Drugs will destroy your future,” he said.

Mugabe also referred to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s calls for young people to stay away from drugs and alcohol.

“In his words, the President said, ‘hatidi kusiira nyika kuma youths akasticker’. We do not want to leave our beloved country in the hands of drunkards. This shows that the President is against drug abuse in this country, especially among youths,” Mugabe said.

He urged young people to take their education seriously and avoid alcohol and drugs saying Zimbabwe needed youths who could contribute positively to the country’s future.

Masvingo North legislator Brian Mudumi called for closer cooperation between parents, school authorities and the wider community to ensure that construction projects at the schools were completed on time.

At Marongere Primary School, a classroom block had its roof blown off by strong winds leaving pupils without adequate learning space.

Mudumi said the situation required urgent attention and community cooperation.

“My plea to everyone present is: work hard, work together to make this work. I have handed over the materials; now it’s your turn to make sure that the work is done. Parents and the school head must work together to make sure that these projects are completed. We cannot have our children learning under unsafe conditions,” he said

The programme also focused on women’s economic empowerment with Mugabe encouraging women to pursue income-generating projects and become financially independent.

“Women, work hard, provide for your families, have the freedom of doing your own businesses and do your things,” he said.

Mudumi also donated cash towards women involved in Fushai projects in Marongere Ward 1 and Nemarundwi Ward 2.

Community members were also briefed on the progress of Fushai and chicken projects which are aimed at supporting livelihoods and creating income-generating opportunities for women in the two wards.

The donated building materials included bags of cement, trusses and roofing materials to support the completion of an Early Childhood Development block at Nemarundwi Primary School and the rehabilitation of the damaged classroom block at Marongere.

More than 700 exercise books were also donated to pupils at the two schools with each child receiving four books.

Soccer uniforms were meanwhile donated to local football teams as part of efforts to encourage young people to participate in sport and provide alternatives to drug and substance abuse.