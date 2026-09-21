SA Ministers Order Probe into Zim Businessman After Threats Against Women

Zimbabwean businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama has come under police and government scrutiny in South Africa after footage allegedly showing him threatening to kill women at a Sandton restaurant sparked widespread outrage.

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has urged the Department of Home Affairs to investigate Mudzinganyama’s immigration status while two other ministers have ordered investigations into a company linked to him.

Mudzinganyama was arrested on Sunday and is expected to appear in court on 1 October in connection with an intimidation case.

The footage, which circulated online over the weekend allegedly shows him threatening women after they rejected his advances.

“I could put a bullet in you now. I do not play. I will murder you now and walk,” he is heard saying.

Cachalia said police were prioritising the case and had been directed to ensure the suspect was brought to justice.

“His behaviour is outrageous and unacceptable. He has to understand that the police have a clear directive from the political leadership to bring him to book,” he said.

He added that threatening behaviour was unlawful in South Africa and called for Mudzinganyama’s immigration status to be examined.

“If he is not here legally, other measures can be considered,” Cachalia said.

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster said a case of intimidation had been opened at Randburg police station, with the Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit leading the investigation.

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga urged Mudzinganyama to surrender to police, warning that his wealth or connections would not shield him from the law.

“No matter how a woman rejects you, it does not entitle you to harm her,” she said.

Chikunga commended the women for reporting the incident and Vlamo restaurant management for condemning the alleged conduct and pledging to co-operate with investigators.

According to the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster, the incident occurred at Vlamo restaurant in Sandton Gate, Glenadrienne, on 18 September at about 20:15.

The complainant was attending a private birthday dinner when Mudzinganyama allegedly approached her and her companions, offering to take photographs.

After they declined, he allegedly demanded her phone number.

The cluster said he became aggressive and verbally abusive when asked to leave the women alone.

Waiters reportedly intervened and removed him from the powder-room area.

His companion later allegedly approached the complainant in the dining room, apologised and urged her not to escalate the matter describing Mudzinganyama as “well-connected”.

The restaurant owner subsequently spoke to the complainant after being shown footage of the incident and had Mudzinganyama removed from the premises.

Vlamo said it had reported the incident to police alongside the affected women and was co-operating fully with the investigation.

It also rejected claims that Mudzinganyama was affiliated with or employed by the restaurant.

Management said it was supporting the women and would provide relevant information and footage to assist investigators.

The controversy has also triggered investigations into Moriel Infrastructure Group, a company of which Mudzinganyama was a director and which reportedly secured contracts from government entities.

Transport Minister Barbra Creecy instructed the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) on Saturday to investigate whether Moriel Infrastructure Group had been lawfully appointed as a contractor and was meeting its contractual obligations.

Sanral acknowledged the directive and said it would comply.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson also ordered an investigation into allegations surrounding the company’s Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) gradings.

Macpherson said he was concerned by claims that Moriel Infrastructure Group had received several gradings from the CIDB on the same day.

“Further allegations suggest that the company may not have met the requirements for these gradings, which may subsequently have been used to secure contracts from various spheres of government,” he said.

He directed the CIDB to investigate the allegations and report back to him as soon as possible.

The company has also faced scrutiny over allegations surrounding its broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) score and changes in its directorship since its establishment.

Moriel Infrastructure Group announced on Sunday that it had terminated its association with Mudzinganyama, with immediate effect.

The company said he would no longer serve as its executive chairman or director, or represent it in any capacity.

It condemned violence against women and said the conduct shown in the footage was inconsistent with its values.

Mudzinganyama apologised unreservedly to the women on Sunday, saying he accepted responsibility for his words and conduct.

“I did not, and I accept responsibility for my words and conduct,” he said, referring to his failure to walk away and seek assistance from restaurant management.

He said he regretted the fear and distress caused by the incident, as well as the public concern generated by the footage.

Mudzinganyama also pledged to co-operate with law enforcement authorities and said he was seeking professional guidance to change his behaviour.

“I am also seeking professional guidance and will undertake an appropriate conflict-management programme to help me respond to conflict and frustration more constructively,” he said.

He acknowledged the seriousness of violence against women in South Africa, saying his apology was only a first step towards accountability.

“I must now demonstrate accountability through meaningful, sustained action and ensure that this conduct is never repeated,” he said.

The investigation into the alleged intimidation and the separate probes into Moriel Infrastructure Group are continuing.