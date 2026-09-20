Zimbabwe Football Must Break Its Poverty Trap

By Nqobile Magwizi

Zimbabwean football is caught in a difficult cycle: we are trying to build tomorrow while using almost everything we have to survive today. Imagine a family whose child attends Chegama School in Rumumha, Gokwe.

Income is limited and unpredictable. Whenever money comes into the household, there is already a long list of urgent needs waiting for it — food, school fees, medicine, seed, fertiliser, perhaps repairs to the roof before the rains come. Every one of those needs is real.

None can simply be ignored. But therein lies the problem. When resources are scarce, survival takes priority. The family spends what it has on today’s necessities, leaving little or nothing to invest in something that might fundamentally change its circumstances tomorrow. Economists call this a poverty trap.

Zimbabwean football, in many ways, faces the same challenge. For years, our football ecosystem has operated with resources that are well below what is required to sustain it properly.

Every international window brings immediate obligations. National teams must assemble. Players must travel. Camps must be organised.

Accommodation, meals, transport, medical services, equipment, match logistics and allowances all have to be provided. Those costs do not wait for a convenient time.

A fixture cannot simply be postponed because the Association would prefer to save money for youth development, coach education or an academy.

When the match arrives, the match has to be played. And that is where the tension begins. The same money needed to keep today’s football alive is often the money we desperately need to build tomorrow’s football. If resources were unlimited, the choices would be easy. Every national team would be adequately funded.

Junior teams would participate regularly in meaningful international competitions. Women’s football, futsal and beach soccer would receive sustained investment.

We would put more into grassroots development, academies, scouting, sports science, coach education, refereeing and high-performance programmes. But resources are not unlimited.

The needs are enormous and leadership, therefore, involves making difficult choices between priorities that are all important. That is one of the hardest realities of rebuilding a football system.

When money is chronically tight, administration naturally becomes consumed by what is directly in front of it — the next air ticket, the next camp, the next hotel invoice, the next competition.

Development works differently. Development needs patience.

A talented 14-year-old identified today may need six, seven or eight years of structured coaching, proper competition, nutrition, sports science and careful development before becoming a senior international.

Coach education does not transform football overnight. Neither does referee development, a national scouting network, an academy system or proper grassroots structures.

The benefits take time to appear, yet these are exactly the investments that eventually determine what happens on the pitch. This brings us back to the family in Rumumha.

If every dollar is used simply to survive today, there is never enough left to transform tomorrow. Football works much the same way.

If we invest too little in grassroots and youth development, we eventually produce a smaller pool of technically developed elite players. That affects the competitiveness of our national teams. Poor results, in turn, can weaken commercial appeal and public confidence.

Reduced commercial income then leaves fewer resources to invest in development. And the cycle begins again. Zimbabweans are passionate about football. We expect the Warriors to compete and win.

We want the Mighty Warriors to qualify for major tournaments. We want our junior teams playing regularly. We want better coaches, stronger leagues, better referees and national teams capable of standing toe to toe with Africa’s best.

Those expectations are legitimate. But there is another question we have to be willing to confront: who pays for the football ecosystem we collectively say we want?

Excellence has a cost.

ZIFA has a responsibility to continuously improve governance, strengthen financial discipline, grow commercial revenues and make Zimbabwean football more attractive to investment.

We must demonstrate that resources are managed responsibly and that partners can see genuine value in supporting the national game. That responsibility cannot be avoided. But neither can ZIFA rebuild Zimbabwean football alone. Government has a role. FIFA and CAF have roles.

Corporate Zimbabwe has a role.

Broadcasters have a role. Clubs and leagues have a role. Supporters have a role. If we want a strong and sustainable football industry, financing it has to become a shared national conversation.

We cannot demand a better product indefinitely without also asking how that product is going to be built and paid for. The challenge facing the current leadership must extend beyond surviving the next fixture.

Zimbabwean football has to move gradually from a culture of consumption to a culture of investment.

That means meeting today’s responsibilities while progressively protecting resources for tomorrow. Grassroots football needs investment. Youth development needs investment. Coach education needs investment.

Refereeing needs investment. Women’s football needs investment. Infrastructure and high-performance programmes need investment.

A junior national team cannot forever depend on whatever happens to be left after the immediate needs of the senior team have been met.

Development cannot continue to live on leftovers. That is why we need a broader conversation about how Zimbabwe funds its football.

Traditional sponsorship remains important. FIFA and CAF development funding remains important. Gate receipts, broadcasting opportunities and commercial partnerships all have important roles to play.

But if those sources alone cannot provide the scale of investment required, then we should be willing to think differently. Zimbabwe may eventually need to explore innovative and sustainable funding mechanisms — even, for example, a modest and properly structured football development levy, provided that such resources are transparently managed and dedicated specifically to long-term football development.

The principle is more important than any single mechanism. We have to find a way of meeting the needs of today without permanently mortgaging the future. That is ultimately the lesson of the family at Chegama School in Rumumha.

A family begins to escape poverty when it can meet its immediate needs while still investing in the productive capacity of the next generation. Zimbabwean football must reach the same point. We must properly look after the Warriors and Mighty Warriors who represent us today. Their welfare matters. Their preparation matters.

When they walk onto the pitch carrying our flag, they deserve every reasonable opportunity to succeed. But while doing that, we must never forget the footballer we have not yet met. Somewhere in Bulawayo, Mutare, Harare, Gweru, Masvingo, Hwange, Gokwe or one of hundreds of communities across Zimbabwe, there is a gifted young boy or girl with the potential to become the next great Warrior or Mighty Warrior.

Perhaps that child is playing barefoot today. Perhaps there is no academy nearby, no scout watching, no properly trained coach and no organised competition. Perhaps that child is kicking a makeshift ball across the dusty ground at Chegama School in Rumumha.

Our football system has to become good enough to find that child, strong enough to develop that talent and sustainable enough to give that young player a genuine pathway from the school ground to the national team.

If every resource we have is consumed by the next fixture, that child may never be discovered. That is the cycle we have to break. Zimbabwe has never lacked football talent. We have never lacked passion.

We have certainly never lacked expectation. What we need now is a sustainable football economy capable of turning that talent, passion and expectation into consistent performance.

That will not happen through hope alone. It will take better structures, stronger partnerships, smarter investment and a national willingness to think beyond the next 90 minutes.

As the Warriors prepare to take on Sierra Leone on Thursday, we wish them every success. They carry our hopes when they walk onto the pitch. But our responsibility must go beyond supporting the team that plays today.

We must also build for the team that will play five years from now, 10 years from now and beyond. The future of Zimbabwean football is already somewhere among us — in a schoolyard, a township, a rural community, a local academy or a dusty football pitch. Our job is to make sure talent is not lost simply because the system was too busy surviving to find it.

If we truly want to break the cycle of football poverty, then all of us — administrators, Government, business, clubs, supporters and partners — must move from simply expecting success to investing in its creation.

The next great Zimbabwean football story is waiting to be written. Let us build the system that gives it a chance to begin.

Nqobile Magwizi is the president of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)