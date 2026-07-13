South Africa Traditional Leaders Denounce Xenophobic Attaks

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A delegation of South African traditional leaders has used a visit to Zimbabwe to denounce xenophobia, insisting that disputes over migration should be resolved through dialogue rather than violence.

The delegation, led by the Chairperson of the South Africa Kings Council, King Ndamase Ndamase said its visit was intended to reassure Zimbabweans and the wider African community that traditional leaders in South Africa reject attacks on foreign nationals.

“We came here to Zimbabwe to show that we as traditional leaders, or the real leaders of South Africa, are against xenophobia,” King Ndamase said.

He said the delegation had informed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa of its plans following a meeting attended by kings from across South Africa.

According to King Ndamase, the leaders formally notified the president in writing that they intended to meet Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reinforce their message of peace and African unity.

The delegation said its visit was also aimed at strengthening solidarity among African nations.

“We are here to show peace and to show that we, as African people, are one,” King Ndamase said.

He called for closer engagement between traditional leaders and political leaders across the continent, saying cooperation was essential to addressing shared challenges.

“We want to engage with all the presidents and traditional leaders across Africa so that, despite our different tribes and nations, we speak with one voice and live as one family,” he said.

While acknowledging concerns about illegal immigration, King Ndamase said violence against migrants could never be justified.

“We are not saying illegal immigrants are right to enter South Africa unlawfully, but xenophobia and violence are not what the real leaders of South Africa stand for,” he said.

He added that the South African government also opposed xenophobic violence.

“Even the government of South Africa is against violence and xenophobia. We came here to promote peace and love as Africans because we are one people,” he said.

King Ndamase urged African countries to strengthen cooperation and resolve migration-related challenges through dialogue rather than confrontation.

“There are many ways we can discuss and solve our problems together. We can work together to make Africa one continent and one people,” he said.

He also distanced both traditional leaders and the South African government from recent anti-immigration demonstrations describing them as the actions of a small group rather than a reflection of official policy.

“The marches were organised by a few individuals. They do not represent the government or the real leaders of South Africa,” he said.

King Ndamase concluded by saying South Africa remained a country that welcomed people from across the continent and where everyone should be able to live peacefully.