ZanuPF Youth League Probes ANC On Rising Xenophobic Attacks

The ZANU PF Youth League Sunday called on the African National Congress ( ANC) to urgently call out the South African government tomorrow to decisively deal with escalating xenophobic attacks on Zimbabweans in the neighboring country.

In a statement, ZanuPF Youth League’s Acting National Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Tendai Chirau said the violence is sending shivers to Zimbabweans living in South Africa who are now fearing for their lives following the brutal murder of Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot, Gauteng province.

“ZanuPF registers with utter horror, the unchecked rise of xenophobia, ethnic brutality and Afrophobia being carried out against African non-South African citizens by vigilantes calling themselves “Operation Dudula”, inspired by inflammatory utterances from charlatans like Herman Mashaba, and fronted by Rhodie pawns such as Nhlanhla Lux,” Chirau said.

He called on the South African police to arrest those implicated in the murder and xenophobic attacks.

“It is our sincere hope that the relevant law enforcement authorities will bring the perpetrators of this crime to book sooner rather than later,” Chirau added.

Nyathi was violently dragged from his shack and burnt to death by a gang which demanded that he produces his traveling documents.

Upon failure to do so,he was then burnt to death.

This is a latest wave of violence against Zimbabweans by South Africans as some vigilant groups are calling for the deportation of Zimbabweans whom they accuse of “stealing their jobs”

Chirau described the violence as an “act against humanity”

He further noted that the violence has great implications on the existing trade relations between the two countries.

“Currently, Zimbabwe stands as one of South Africa’s key trading partners. By migrating to South Africa, Zimbabweans commit no crime, but are simply following job opportunities, which they get on merit.

“We are convinced that it is a result of a lack of appreciation of history, that a black African should wish evil and suffering upon a fellow African,” he said.