Zim’s Maize Imports Drop 40% as Local Harvests Boost Food Security

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Zimbabwe’s maize imports fell by more than 40% in the year to May 2026, in a development that industry leaders say reflects improving domestic grain production and growing momentum towards national food security.

Figures released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) show that maize imports declined from US$31.6 million in May 2025 to US$18.8 million in May 2026 reducing the country’s reliance on imported grain.

Buy Zimbabwe Chairman Munyaradzi Hwengwere said the figures marked a significant achievement for the agricultural sector, attributing the decline to increased investment by local farmers and continued government support.

“The decrease in grain imports can be attributed to the efforts and investments made by local farmers and the government’s commitment to supporting the local agricultural sector,” Hwengwere said.

He said the adoption of modern farming technologies and improved production methods had enabled farmers to increase output and better meet domestic demand.

According to Hwengwere, lower grain imports are expected to generate wider economic benefits by reducing Zimbabwe’s import bill, creating employment opportunities and stimulating demand for locally produced goods.

Economic analyst Dr Levious Chiukira said the latest statistics highlighted the importance of strengthening domestic agricultural value chains by encouraging agro-processors to source more raw materials from local producers.

He said increased utilisation of locally grown agricultural commodities would help conserve foreign currency while boosting rural incomes and employment.

However, Dr Chiukira cautioned that the decline in maize imports should not be interpreted as complete agricultural self-sufficiency, pointing to the country’s continued dependence on imported seed.

“The May statistics from ZimStat indicate that Zimbabwe is relying less on imported maize grain, which could be a positive sign of domestic supply recovery following drought impacts. However, the increase in seed imports highlights continued dependence on external sources for agricultural inputs,” he said.

The figures come as Zimbabwe continues implementing policies aimed at improving food security through investments in climate-resilient agriculture, irrigation infrastructure and farmer support programmes designed to increase local production.

Meanwhile, Buy Zimbabwe has announced that it will host the Buy Zimbabwe Anti-Counterfeit Day on 26 August 2026. The event will bring together policymakers, manufacturers, retailers and consumers to promote authentic locally produced goods while raising awareness of the economic impact of counterfeit products.

Industry leaders say strengthening local production and supporting Zimbabwean manufacturers remain key to reducing import dependence, creating jobs and building a more resilient economy.