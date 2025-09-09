Work Begins on Mabvuku Interchange to Ease Harare Traffic

By Elishamai Ziumbwa

Construction of the long-awaited Mabvuku Interchange has officially begun with the Ministry of Transport setting July 2026 as the completion date.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona who toured the site on said the project would play a key role in easing congestion and improving traffic flow in and out of Harare.

“This is one of our flagship projects for decongesting the capital. Previously, motorists from the east had to pass through the city to connect to Chitungwiza via Seke Road. This new design will separate traffic saving drivers time and lives in the process,” he said.

Mhona added that the project faced no relocation hurdles and would move at full speed, with work continuing around the clock.

“The contractor has a strong work ethic, and we are confident of meeting the July 2026 deadline. By then, the President will commission a state-of-the-art interchange,” he said.

Deputy Director of Construction in the Ministry Engineer Virginia Mawere confirmed that preliminary works began on 26 July 2025 with full-scale construction starting on 9 September.

“The Mabvuku Junction is being upgraded into a full interchange under Phase One of the Harare interchanges programme. We expect this phase, including detour routes, to be completed on schedule,” she said.

The Mabvuku project is part of a broader traffic decongestion plan for the capital which also covers three other major interchanges.

These include the Msasa Jaggers Junction and two more scheduled under Phase Two at Churchill Road and Harare Drive both intersecting with Liberation Legacy Way formerly Borrowdale Road.

Government says the upgrades will not only reduce travel time but also cut the number of accidents at key intersections.