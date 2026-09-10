Gvt Urges Investors to Unlock Masvingo’s Tourism Goldmine

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Government is calling for increased investment in tourism infrastructure in Masvingo province to unlock its attractions and ensure surrounding communities benefit more from the sector.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbra Rwodzi said the province had significant potential to become a major tourism destination anchored by attractions including the UNESCO-listed Great Zimbabwe monument and Gonarezhou National Park.

Speaking at a tourism investment forum held on the sidelines of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, Rwodzi said Great Zimbabwe represented more than a historical attraction, describing it as a symbol of the country’s civilisation and heritage.

“Great Zimbabwe is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that reminds every investor in the room that Zimbabwe’s tourism is not merely about scenery, but it is civilisation, heritage and enduring value,” she said.

The minister said investment in tourism infrastructure was essential if Zimbabwe was to translate its natural and cultural attractions into sustainable economic opportunities.

She said the tourism industry had recorded growth in visitor arrivals, receipts and investment inflows, contributing to the government’s broader development objectives.

“His vision for 2030 being an upper-middle-income society. Tourism sits at the very heart of that vision,” Rwodzi said.

However, she said more investment was needed to develop attractions that remain underutilised because of inadequate infrastructure.

Gonarezhou National Park was among the areas identified as requiring further investment.

“As the Minister of State has already mentioned, we have Gonarezhou National Park that needs infrastructure,” she said.

The minister also drew attention to an attraction in Zaka where a natural rock formation resembles the map of Africa.

She said the site had the potential to become an important tourism attraction while creating economic opportunities for communities living nearby.

“The one that I’m personally passionate about, honourable Minister, is the Zaka, where we have a big rock that naturally draws an African map,” she said.

Rwodzi said developing lesser-known attractions could help spread the benefits of tourism beyond established destinations.

“That one speaks to promotion of tourism, but it’s in the middle of the communities where tourism can bring change in the livelihoods in that area,” she said.

She urged investors, local authorities and other stakeholders to work with government to develop tourism infrastructure and improve access to attractions across Masvingo.

The minister said greater investment in accommodation, transport, visitor facilities and other supporting infrastructure would help Zimbabwe maximise the economic value of its tourism assets.

For Masvingo, the push comes with hopes that its rich combination of archaeological heritage, wildlife and natural attractions can translate into more jobs, business opportunities and improved livelihoods for communities living around tourism sites.