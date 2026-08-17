Zimbabwe Archers Strike Gold in Botswana

Zimbabwe’s national archery team returned from the Africa Genesis Archery competition in Gaborone, Botswana with three gold medals and two bronze medals after an impressive display at the continental event.

The Zimbabwean team won gold in the Bullseye and 2D categories before claiming another top prize in the Combined 2D and Bullseye Best Team category.

Andrew Manning added to Zimbabwe’s medal tally with bronze in the 2D category and another bronze in the Overall Best Boy category.

The results represent a strong performance for Zimbabwean archery with the young team holding its own against competitors from across the continent.

The three gold medals, combined with the individual bronze medals, highlight the country’s growing presence and competitiveness in African archery.

The team’s performance is expected to provide further momentum for the development of the sport and encourage more young athletes to take up archery.