Sanlam And Zimnat Launch Zimnat Wealth International

Zimnat Asset Management has partnered with Sanlam Private Wealth to provide offshore investment capability This opportunity is not limited to individual investors only but also to Pension Funds and Corporates.

Zimnat Asset Management’s unique collaboration with Sanlam Private Wealth seeks to introduce global investment products and solutions to Zimbabwean investors with a view to earning attractive, sustainable and safe returns on their investments over the long term.

This association enables investors to have access to a platform of leading globally accredited investment funds that cover a diverse range of asset classes. These include 5 Star Morningstar rated Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds, Hedge Funds, Fixed Income Securities, Capital Guaranteed Structured Products. Sanlam Private Wealth prides itself in its expertise of creating an individually customised investment portfolio which takes into account the purpose and risk appetite of each client

Commenting on the side-lines of the launch event, Sanlam Private Wealth Managing Director Mr. Mark Muller said, “We are excited to be expanding our relationship with the Zimnat Group, this partnership will open global opportunities for clients who have been yearning to explore investing on the global market.”

Sanlam Private Wealth is a member of the Sanlam Group, a leading global financial services business that has been advising investors globally since 1918. The Group provides comprehensive and tailored financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The group’s ultimate holding company is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as well as the Namibian Stock Exchange, with a USD10 billion market cap and USD104 billion asset under management.

The minimum investment amount is USD50k.

Speaking at the launch event held at The Venue Avondale, Zimnat Investments Cluster CEO, Mrs Elizabeth Rabvukwa, said, “This is a great opportunity for Zimbabwean investors who have free funds and are willing to explore investing in global markets. The relationship between Zimnat Asset Management and Sanlam Private Wealth will provide a secure and safe gateway to invest in offshore markets as Sanlam has been in existence for more than 100 years and Zimnat has also been in existence for more than 75 years”

The Zimnat Group has four main business units, namely general insurance, life assurance, asset management, and microfinance. The group is driven by its mission to make life better. It is associated with the Sanlam Group, the largest non-banking financial institution on the continent.

