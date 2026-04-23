Zimbabwe Targets Wheat Surplus in 2026 Amid Farmer Concerns Over Costs and Payments

Zimbabwe has set an ambitious wheat production target for 2026, aiming to surpass national demand, but farmers warn that persistent cost pressures and delayed payments could undermine progress.

The production plan was outlined during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with authorities targeting 125,000 hectares under wheat and an output of 662,500 tonnes. The projected yield would exceed the country’s annual requirement of 615,000 tonnes.

Agriculture Minister Anxious Jongwe Masuka said the government will closely monitor critical inputs, including electricity, water, seed, fertiliser and fuel to ensure a successful season. He added that farmers will receive support through financing, insurance, mechanisation and risk management systems.

Zimbabwe has recorded steady growth in wheat production in recent years, reaching a record 578,000 tonnes in 2025, driven largely by expanded irrigation. Farmers have increasingly relied on irrigated land to stabilise yields amid changing weather patterns.

Despite the gains, producers say operational challenges remain. Some farmers report delays in payments for grain deliveries, while others cite rising costs linked to prepaid electricity needed for irrigation. Limited access to combine harvesters has also slowed harvesting during the narrow winter window.

Agricultural analysts say Zimbabwe could position itself as a net exporter if these constraints are addressed. Global supply disruptions have opened opportunities for new entrants into wheat markets, but experts stress that improvements in financing and energy access will be critical to unlocking export potential.

The wheat production push comes alongside efforts to strengthen local fertiliser supply. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has confirmed plans to establish a US$200 million nitrogen fertiliser plant, to be developed by Xintai. Construction is expected to begin in June 2026, with operations projected for 2027.

The facility is set to produce 200,000 tonnes of urea and 200,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate annually, which officials say will improve fertiliser availability and support higher agricultural yields.

Zimbabwe continues to rely heavily on fertiliser imports, spending approximately US$331 million in 2024, with nitrogen-based products accounting for the largest share. Increased domestic production is expected to reduce import dependence and lower input costs for farmers.

While the government’s targets signal a strong push toward self-sufficiency and potential exports, farmers say the success of the 2026 season will depend on how quickly authorities resolve funding gaps, input costs and energy supply challenges.