Agroecology: A Pathway to Food Security in Ethiopia’s Huruta Village

In Ethiopia’s Huruta village, nestled in the heart of Arsi Zone, Oromia Region, smallholder farmers are increasingly turning to agroecology as a solution to the many challenges of food insecurity exacerbated by climate change.

Agroecology, a holistic approach to farming that integrates ecological, socio-cultural, technological, economic, and political dimensions, has become a beacon of hope for communities that rely heavily on agriculture for their livelihoods.

As the effects of climate change continue to impact agricultural production in sub-Saharan Africa, including erratic weather patterns, prolonged droughts, and reduced crop yields, agroecology presents an innovative strategy to build resilience. This approach emphasises biodiversity, soil health, ecosystem services, and sustainable farming techniques that can boost food security in vulnerable communities.

Agroecology in Practice: Huruta’s Smallholder Farmers Lead the Way

The success stories from Huruta village are both inspiring and revealing of the transformative potential of agroecology. One such story is that of Behailu Nigussie, a horticultural farmer who grows coffee and avocados. Behailu’s farm is a testament to how agroecology can improve productivity while ensuring environmental sustainability.

“Agroecology has allowed me to feed my family and sell to the market,” Behailu explains, his pride evident as he surveys his thriving crops. “I no longer rely on chemical fertilisers and pesticides, but instead use organic methods that nourish the soil and protect the environment. This approach is more cost-effective and has helped me earn a living. Most importantly, my children are healthier, and we have enough to eat throughout the year.”

Dagne Girma, a farmer in Huruta Village, Ethiopia, who grows maize, chillies, bananas, and other small crops on his homestead (Lovejoy Mutongwiza/263Chat)

Behailu’s success is not unique in Huruta. In a region where climate-induced challenges such as drought and soil erosion have made traditional farming methods less effective, agroecology has become a lifeline. By embracing agroecological practices such as intercropping, composting, and agroforestry, farmers like Behailu are not only enhancing their agricultural productivity but also contributing to the restoration of the local ecosystem.

The Transformative Power of Agroecology: Dagne Girma’s Story

Another compelling example comes from Dagne Girma, a farmer in Huruta who grows maize, chillies, bananas, and other small crops on his homestead. Dagne, like many farmers in the area, struggled with food insecurity before turning to agroecology.

“The impact of agroecology on my family’s life has been remarkable,” Dagne shares. “It has not only helped us to produce enough food for ourselves but has also improved the nutrition of my children. Agroecology has been a source of stability, especially during periods when rainfall is unpredictable. I now use organic manure from my cattle to fertilise my crops, and I have seen an increase in yield. We no longer rely on harmful chemicals, and the soil has become more fertile.”

Behailu Nigussie, a horticultural farmer who grows coffee and avocados. (Pic By Lovejoy Mutongwiza)

Dagne’s story highlights the multifaceted benefits of agroecology. The use of organic manure from his cattle reduces the need for expensive and environmentally damaging chemical fertilisers. Additionally, the diversification of crops and the practice of soil conservation techniques, such as mulching and crop rotation, have improved soil fertility and productivity over time.

By embracing agroecology, Dagne has not only ensured his family’s food security but has also contributed to the long-term health of the land. This regenerative approach to farming helps restore soil health, reduce dependency on external inputs, and mitigate the effects of climate change—particularly in areas like Huruta, where the effects of drought and soil degradation are becoming more pronounced.

Progressively, Ethiopia has already made significant strides toward sustainable land management with national policies focused on agroforestry, dryland restoration, and forest protection. The development of a dedicated agroecology strategy represents a critical next step in addressing the country’s food security challenges and ensuring the long-term sustainability of its agricultural systems.

At a recent media training on agroecology in Ethiopia, conducted by the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA), journalists from across Africa gathered to explore the potential of agroecology as a pathway to resilience and food security. This training, held in Ethiopia, underscored the importance of building a shared understanding of agroecology’s role in combating food insecurity, especially in the context of climate change.

Michelo Kasautu, a Zambian lawmaker and farmer, emphasised the importance of encouraging African communities to adopt agroecological practices in the face of climate challenges. “Organic farming is one way of ensuring food security, especially during extreme weather events,” Kasautu said. “Our farmers have to be encouraged to practice agroecology, not as an option but with a conviction that it is a sustainable way of climate adaptation and food security.”

Kasautu’s message resonates across the African continent, where climate change is disrupting traditional farming systems. Agroecology offers a holistic and sustainable approach that prioritises both ecological balance and community empowerment, ensuring that farmers can continue to produce food even in the face of changing weather patterns.

The AFSA Vision

The AFSA summit, which brought together farmers, youth, Indigenous peoples, and civil society leaders from across 50 African countries, called on African governments to champion sustainable food systems. According to Fassil Gebeyehu Yelemtu, AFSA’s Board Member, the future of food security in Africa depends on embracing agroecology as a central element of agricultural policy.

“At AFSA, we are bringing together farmers, youth, Indigenous peoples, and civil society across 50 countries in Africa,” Yelemtu said. “What we hear again and again is clear: people want food systems rooted in justice, in agroecology, and in our own traditions, not systems imported from elsewhere and driven by profit.”

This call to action aligns with the growing movement across Africa to reclaim food sovereignty through agroecological practices. By prioritising ecological sustainability, local knowledge, and community-led solutions, agroecology provides a framework for transforming Africa’s food systems and building resilience in the face of climate change.