UK Commits £500,000 to Fight Gender-Based Violence in Zimbabwe

The United Kingdom has pledged £500,000 to support efforts to end violence against women and girls in Zimbabwe, reinforcing national programmes focused on prevention and survivor support.

The commitment was announced by UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Peter Vowles, during a side event held on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Vowles said the funding reflects the UK’s continued commitment to addressing gender-based violence (GBV), which he described as both a human rights concern and a barrier to economic growth.

“Financing for GBV prevention and response is not abstract. It speaks directly to the challenges we face and has a real impact on the lives of women and girls,” he said.

He stressed that tackling GBV requires sustained collaboration between Government, civil society and the private sector, adding that the UK considers its support a long-term partnership.

Vowles also highlighted the economic toll of GBV, noting that it increases pressure on health and social services while limiting women’s participation in the economy.

“Addressing GBV is not only a moral imperative but an economic necessity,” he said.

The funding is expected to support initiatives such as strengthening survivor support services, expanding access to safe shelters and enhancing community-based prevention programmes.

Government officials welcomed the pledge, describing it as timely and aligned with Zimbabwe’s broader development agenda.

Secretary for Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Mavis Sibanda, said the engagement marks a step towards building sustainable financing models for GBV interventions.

“We see this not as a once-off collaboration, but as a shared commitment,” Sibanda said.

She echoed concerns over the economic impact of GBV, saying it undermines development by increasing public service costs and limiting women’s full participation in economic activities.

Sibanda said hosting the dialogue alongside ZITF was strategic, as it brought the private sector into the conversation.

“The corporate sector is a driver of economic growth and has a critical role to play in strengthening GBV prevention and response,” she said.

She urged businesses to adopt gender-sensitive policies, enforce anti-sexual harassment measures and support survivor-centred initiatives through corporate social responsibility programmes.

Sibanda noted that while Government has made progress in establishing policy frameworks and coordination mechanisms, more resources are needed to scale up interventions.

Zimbabwe has committed to ending GBV through various initiatives, including the High-Level Political Compact signed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

She added that addressing GBV is central to achieving national development goals under Vision 2030, as well as regional and global commitments such as the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The UK funding is expected to complement domestic efforts and strengthen collaboration between Government, development partners and civil society as Zimbabwe intensifies efforts to combat gender-based violence.