Agroecology Is Rewriting the Farming Story in Chimanimani

The shift is visible long before you reach the fields.

In parts of Chimanimani, the dominance of maize is slowly giving way to a patchwork of small grains, finger millet, rapoko and sorghum, crops once pushed to the margins, now returning out of necessity. As climate pressures intensify and input costs rise, subsistence farmers are rethinking how they grow food, and more importantly, what they grow.

Samuel Mupfukurei checking out his sorghum at a field in Chimanimani (Picture by Lovejoy Mutongwiza)

For years, farmers here have battled erratic rainfall, degraded soils and rising production costs. Maize — once the backbone of household food security — has become increasingly unreliable. But across Ward 4, a different approach is emerging, driven not by heavy machinery or chemical inputs, but by indigenous knowledge and ecological balance.

At the centre of this transition is smallholder farmer Samuel Mupfukurei.

On a one-hectare plot at the Chireranherera project, Mupfukurei is demonstrating how agroecological practices can transform livelihoods. His field tells the story immediately, a diversified system where finger millet, rapoko and sorghum grow alongside legumes and fruit trees.

“These crops are more reliable,” he says. “Even when the rains are poor, we still harvest something.”

Mupfukurei’s work is supported by PELUM Zimbabwe, part of a broader initiative aimed at scaling agroecology across vulnerable communities. The programme, implemented in partnership with TSURO Trust and PORETO, focuses on restoring biodiversity, improving soil health and strengthening resilience to climate change.

Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector is under increasing pressure. Climate variability has shortened growing seasons, while the cost of synthetic fertilisers and pesticides has surged beyond the reach of many small-scale farmers. In this context, agroecology is gaining traction as a practical and cost-effective alternative.

“Agroecology helps me by boosting food security, resilience and income,” Mupfukurei explains. “I no longer depend on expensive fertilisers and chemicals. I use compost and manure, and I rely on natural processes.”

His approach is rooted in conservation farming principles. Crop residues are retained to improve soil organic matter. Livestock manure is incorporated to enhance fertility. Chemical inputs are replaced with locally available resources.

Water management is another critical component.

Using contour ridges, Mupfukurei has reshaped his field to capture and retain rainwater, a simple but effective technique in an area prone to runoff and soil erosion. The result is improved moisture retention and more stable crop performance, even in dry spells.

Beyond his own plot, Mupfukurei is playing a key role in knowledge transfer. To date, he has trained 80 farmers in agroecology and conservation farming. At least 11 of them have already established similar projects in their communities, signalling early adoption and replication.

“Farmers are seeing the results,” he says. “When you diversify, you reduce risk. You are not depending on one crop.”

This diversification, through intercropping and agroforestry, is central to agroecological systems. By integrating multiple crops and species, farmers can spread risk, improve soil structure and enhance resilience against pests, diseases and extreme weather events.

Interventions in Chimanimani’s highveld and lowveld areas are already delivering “tangible benefits for smallholder farmers and local ecosystems,” including improved groundwater recharge and increased biodiversity.

At the national level, Zimbabwe’s government is also shifting its agricultural strategy in response to climate change. Increased emphasis is being placed on the production of small grains such as sorghum and millet, particularly in low-rainfall regions.

Under programmes like Pfumvudza/Intwasa, farmers are being encouraged to adopt conservation agriculture techniques, including minimum tillage, mulching and water harvesting. In the 2022/23 season, the government targeted more than 350,000 hectares for small grains production, supported by input distribution schemes and extension services.

The move reflects a broader recognition that traditional grains are better suited to Zimbabwe’s changing climate. They are more drought-tolerant, require less water and can withstand harsher growing conditions compared to maize.

However, challenges remain. Limited market access, underdeveloped value chains and persistent consumer preference for maize products continue to constrain the expansion of small grains.

For farmers like Mupfukurei, the focus remains on resilience first.

“Right now, I can feed my family,” he says. “But with more support, I can do more. I can expand and produce for the community.”

His one-hectare plot may be small, but its impact is growing, not just in yields, but in influence.

In a region where climate uncertainty is the new normal, agroecology is offering a pathway forward. And in Chimanimani, that pathway is being shaped, season by season, by farmers themselves.