Zimfest 2024: A Vibrant Showcase of Talent and Tradition

Zimfest marked its 25th year with an unforgettable weekend. With over 15,000 people in attendance, the annual event solidified its reputation as a must-attend event for Southern African music lovers.

The festival, held over two days, brought together an impressive range of artists and a vibrant crowd, ensuring that attendees were treated to an eclectic mix of music, food, and crafts. Zimbabwean Ambassador to the UK Colonel Christian Katsande was also in attendance.

At its core, Zimfest is about connection and over the years, friendships have been forged, collaborations established, and communities strengthened. The event also brings together Zimbabweans from all over the diaspora, celebrating the heritage of at least four generations. The event also honours both seasoned veterans and emerging talents in the music industry, offering a platform for all to enjoy and share in the diverse sounds and traditions of Zimbabwe. Businesses have also thrived by participating in and supporting the festival, and this year was no different.

For some, the festival might have been a resounding success, a highlight of the year that brought people together and showcased the best of Southern Africa’s talent and creativity. The wide range of activities, the variety of performances, and the array of stalls could have left many attendees with cherished memories and a sense of connection.

Others might have had a more nuanced experience, enjoying certain aspects while feeling that there were areas that could be improved. Perhaps they noticed a few long queues, the occasional technical glitches, or felt that some activities did not cater to all age groups or interests. These perspectives are equally valuable, as they provide constructive feedback that can help make future festivals even better. Nonetheless, it did not take away from the overall experience.

Diverse lineup shines

Performances were spread throughout the day, ensuring that the energy never dipped. The event commenced with veteran performer Busi Mhlanga, whose familiarity with the Zimfest stage set the perfect tone for the event.

Feli Nandi, was exceptional. Her soulful performance captivated the audience, showcasing her vocal prowess and emotional depth, further cementing her place as a festival favourite.

Poptain and Sulumani Chimbetu also delivered solid performances, seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary sounds to keep the audience engaged and entertained.

ExQ, meanwhile, who is no stranger to the Zimfest crowd, delivered a polished performance with a mix of classic hits engaging the crowd with his smooth vocals and charm.

Marvin Muchando, Director of Redcliffe Management, said: “Zimfest has always been a remarkable celebration of culture, community, and creativity.

“The support from attendees and participants alike truly exemplified the spirit of Southern Africa. This year, we showcased an incredible lineup of musical performances, highlighting the diversity of our community and the vibrant cultural tapestry that defines us. From traditional rhythms to contemporary beats, the music brought people together, transcending boundaries and creating an atmosphere of inclusivity.”

Co director Jade Muchando, added: “Ultimately, the true measure of the festival’s impact lies in the stories shared and the connections made. Whether seen as a triumph or a learning experience, the festival has once again reminded us of the power of coming together to celebrate our shared culture and traditions.”

Shinsoman’s standout performance

Shinsoman’s electrifying performance was another standout moment of the festival. His unique style and powerful delivery resonated with the audience, making him one of the most talked-about acts of the weekend. His set was a masterful mix that kept the crowd engaged and dancing.

Renowned international acts

Amapiano has emerged as an ‘iconic’ genre, captivating audiences with its unique blend of deep house, jazz, and lounge music. Its infectious rhythms and innovative sound have made it a staple in the global music scene, with enthusiasts eagerly awaiting new releases and live performances.

The genre’s influence has vividly been displayed in the Piano Republik tent, where every year, the space is bursting with vibrant energy. This tent has become a symbol of the genre’s power to unite and uplift, drawing in fans from all walks of life to celebrate its euphoric sounds.

South African sensations Mellow & Sleazy brought an energetic and high-octane performance that was a major highlight of the festival. Their dynamic stage presence had the crowd on their feet, creating a party atmosphere that was hard to beat.

Joining them, DJ Tira, Daliwonga, and Felo Le Tee delivered stellar sets that transformed the famous red tent into a pulsating dance floor. Their latest hits, which many sing along or dance to in their cars, were brought to life on stage, adding immense value to the festival and showcasing the inclusivity and diversity that Zimfest continues to embrace.

Winky wows the crowd

The headlining act, Winky D, delivered a breathtaking 1 hour 30 minutes set that left festival-goers begging for more. His performance was a highlight, with a perfect blend of beloved hits that showcased his versatility. The energy in the crowd was palpable, a testament to Winky D’s enduring popularity and charisma.

While Day 2 was relatively smaller in scale, it did not lack in fun and entertainment. Performances from Enzo Ishall and Saintfloew kept the momentum going, proving that the festival’s appeal spans both major and emerging artists. Fans of Saintfloew were particularly thrilled by his set, which was both intimate and energetic.

Levels and Fantan, who are a fan favourite and known for their energetic performances, were a highlight of the festival, drawing large crowds and adding to the overall excitement of the event.

The Boogie Bus

Returning for its second year, the Boogie Bus was a hit once again. It offered a relaxed space for friends to enjoy drinks and an eclectic mix of music, adding a unique dimension to the festival experience.

Sky Terrace VVIP Experience

The Sky Terrace, the festival’s VVIP area, expanded this year, offering an elevated experience for those who purchased tickets. It was a treat that provided a special vibe with exclusive views and amenities that made the experience even more memorable.

A Celebration of culture and entrepreneurship

The festival grounds were also bustling with food stalls and craft vendors, highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit that Zimfest supports. It’s a place where entrepreneurs can put their name out there and connect with a wider audience, adding another layer of value to the festival experience.

The tireless efforts of the Zimfest team and volunteers were evident throughout the event, making it an enjoyable experience all round.

Zimfest 2024 was, for all intents and purposes, a resounding success, celebrating a blend of exceptional performances, community spirit, and cultural diversity.

Planning ahead for Zimfest 2025: Top tip!

As anticipation for Zimfest 2025 heats up, the importance of all participants planning ahead starts now.

With the festival’s popularity surging, disorganisation can lead to missed opportunities and unmet expectations. Ticket availability, especially for VIP or exclusive areas, is likely to be highly competitive. Those holding standard tickets should not assume they can access VIP sections or make changes on the day of the event. Early ticket purchases, timely submissions for vendor spots, and pre-arranged travel and accommodation are essential to fully enjoy everything that Zimfest 2025 will have to offer.

By planning ahead, you avoid the stress and disappointment of last-minute issues and ensure a vibrant, hassle-free festival experience.

This year’s sponsors included global remittance companies Remitly, World Remit, Ecocash, Mukuru, as well as Nyaradzo Life Insurance, CBZ Holdings, Diaspora Insurance, My Hippostore, Ngoto and Masau Ginand Wireremit.

For more information about Zimfest including dates for next year, visit zimfestlive.com

