Feminist Leadership Training Empowers Zimbabwean Women

A recent Feminist Transformative Leadership Training held in Harare ignited a spark among aspiring leaders, empowering them to challenge the status quo and drive positive transformation.

The two-day event, a collaborative effort by Institute for Young Women’s Development (IYWD) and several local organizations, aimed to equip young women with the skills and confidence to navigate the complex world of leadership. Participants from diverse backgrounds gathered to share experiences, learn from seasoned leaders, and develop strategies to overcome the barriers hindering women’s advancement.

“Authentic representation is not just about having women in leadership positions,” Anna Sande, former Epworth Board Mayor, said. “It’s about women bringing their unique perspectives to shape policies that directly impact their communities.”

Lillian Matsika Takaendisa, Chief Director for Gender Policy Planning and Programme Management at the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MWACSMED), echoed these sentiments.

She stressed the significance of confidence and preparedness for women stepping into leadership roles. “Transformative leadership training is not just an option; it is essential and young women’s leadership remains important” Matsika stated. “It provides the skills and tools necessary for women to navigate the complexities of leadership effectively. Women must take these trainings seriously, as they are the cornerstone of building robust leadership capacities.”

Matsika further urged the young women to actively participate in community development activities to ensure their voices are heard in decision-making processes.

“Adopting a positive leadership approach within your communities will amplify your concerns and pave the way for economic empowerment. Engage in activities that strengthen your economic standing, as this is a fundamental aspect of leadership.”

The training sessions delved into the intersection of feminism and leadership, empowering participants with essential skills and tools to enhance confidence and self-awareness.

The overarching goal was to create a platform where young women could harness their leadership potential, paving the way for a society where they can lead, inspire, and make lasting impacts in their communities.

The underrepresentation of women in Zimbabwe’s leadership structures, despite a pro-gender equality constitution, highlights the systemic barriers and biases that continue to hinder their full participation. Glanis Changachirere, the IYWD Team Leader added that despite gains made over the years to promote women’s rights, the country is faced by patriarchal backlash. She underscored the importance of a collective approach by women’s organisations and community based organisations to tackle the structural barriers.

The 2018 election observation report by the Institute for Young Women’s Development (IYWD) revealed that women constituted a mere 13.3% at the local council level and 31.5% at the parliamentary level. Alarmingly, this representation further declined in the 2023 elections, with women making up only 12% of elected members at the local government level,

This leadership training seeks to reverse this trend and encourage young women to explore leadership their local communities to amplify their needs and voices. Participants are expected to share their newfound knowledge and skills with their communities, fostering a ripple effect of leadership development that impacts their day to day lives

