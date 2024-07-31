Switzerland Commits $2.7 Million to Aid Zimbabwe’s Drought-Stricken Communities

Harare, Zimbabwe – July 31, 2024: In response to Zimbabwe’s urgent humanitarian appeal following the worst El Niño-induced drought in 40 years, the Government of Switzerland has pledged $2.7 million to support the most affected communities. This funding, delivered through World Vision Zimbabwe, will support the El Niño Lifesaving Project, aimed at providing critical assistance to over 13,000 affected individuals in the Epworth and Mudzi Districts.

The project will focus on delivering emergency and protection support to ensure that the most vulnerable populations, particularly children and their families, have access to essential food resources and services to manage increased household stress. The support will be distributed from August 2024 through to the end of the lean season in April 2025, addressing the acute needs created by the severe drought.

Following the declaration of a national disaster in April 2024, the Government of Zimbabwe launched a comprehensive humanitarian appeal, seeking international assistance to address the severe impact of the drought. The appeal highlighted the urgent need for food, water, sanitation, health services, and protection for millions of affected individuals. The El Niño-induced drought has significantly disrupted agricultural production, leading to widespread food insecurity and heightened vulnerability, both in rural and urban areas.

Mr. Stefano Berti, Head of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) in Zimbabwe, emphasised the significance of Switzerland’s contribution saying, “In the face of one of the most severe droughts the region has experienced in decades, Switzerland stands in solidarity with the Zimbabwean people.”

Mr. Bulisani Ncube, Programme Manager for the Swiss humanitarian response, specified that “Our support through World Vision is aimed at reaching those who are most in need; by providing immediate support, we aim to alleviate the suffering of children and their families, ensuring they have access to food and other basic needs during this critical period.”

World Vision Zimbabwe National Director, Assan Golowa, showed gratitude for the support received from the Government of Switzerland and explained how this will assist some of the most vulnerable people during this El Nino induced drought: “Through the El Niño Lifesaving Project, in partnership with Switzerland, we will be able to reach vulnerable households, particularly children and their families, with emergency support. This funding will make a significant difference in alleviating their suffering and ensure access to essential resources during this challenging period of drought-induced crisis.”

“We are grateful for this generous support, which will enable us to provide critical assistance to some of the most affected communities in Zimbabwe during this difficult time,” said Golowa.

The El Niño Lifesaving Project will be implemented with a strong emphasis on reaching the most vulnerable populations in the affected areas. The collaboration between Switzerland and World Vision is expected to ensure effective and efficient delivery of assistance, leveraging World Vision’s extensive experience in humanitarian response.