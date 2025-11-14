ZIMRA Honours Top Taxpayers as Officials Hail Tax Compliance as Act of Patriotism

By Parvel H. Makona

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has honoured the country’s leading taxpayers at the 2025 Taxpayer Appreciation Awards celebrating individuals and businesses whose consistent tax compliance has strengthened national revenue.

Mining giant Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Zimplats) walked away with the overall award, recognised for maintaining exemplary compliance since 2021.

Several other institutions were also acknowledged across key categories.

Devchands Fashions received the Domestic Taxes Award while Econet Wireless Pvt Ltd was recognised under Customs and Excise.

Solaris Investments was named best performer among small clients, Legend Lounge Pvt Ltd topped the medium clients’ category and PPC Zimbabwe was honoured among large clients.

The event also spotlighted emerging and often underrepresented groups in entrepreneurship.

Givemore Zulu received the Youth Best Contributor Award while Cinzia Badi was honoured in the Women in Business category for maintaining a strong tax record and demonstrating notable leadership.

Deputy Finance Minister David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa praised the recipients describing tax compliance as both a patriotic duty and a cornerstone of national development.

“Your contributions are the lifeblood of Zimbabwe’s progress, supporting the institutions and infrastructure that underpin our schools, hospitals, roads and broader development,” he said.

ZIMRA Board Chairperson Anthony Mandiwanza urged citizens to emulate the discipline shown by the winners saying the awards reaffirm the authority’s commitment to fostering voluntary compliance anchored in transparency and responsibility.

Mandiwanza also commended the honourees saying “Every act of compliance lays a brick in the foundation of our future.”

The ceremony closed with a renewed call for wider public participation in tax compliance.