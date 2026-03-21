Stanbic Bank Zim and NUST Launch Scholarship Fund for Students in Matabeleland

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has launched a five-year Scholarship Fund in partnership with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) which is set to open doors for talented students who need financial support to pursue university education.

The Stanbic Bank Scholarship Fund is an all-encompassing educational resource set to empower students with genuine financial needs who excel academically.

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Head of Brand and Marketing, Tariro Memo said the five‑year partnership will help five students every year, starting from the August 2026 intake.

She said the scholarship covers everything a student needs to succeed such as full tuition

accommodation, meals, lab and equipment fees and a brand‑new laptop adding that this enables beneficiaries to focus fully on their studies without worrying about financial pressure.

“This is more than a scholarship. It’s a chance to change lives. We want to give talented young Zimbabweans the opportunity to study, innovate, and build the future they dream of. We believe the next generation of leaders, scientists and creators are right here in Matabeleland, and we are honoured to support them,” said Memo.

She said the beneficiaries, who will be drawn from the Matabeleland provinces, will be chosen by a joint committee from Stanbic Bank and NUST with priority going to students who show strong academic ability and genuine financial need.

Memo said the Standard Bank Group subsidiary’s purpose is to drive Zimbabwe’s growth and education, particularly STEM education, is foundational to that growth.

She said in support of gender equity, three out of the five spots will be given to female students.

NUST’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Mqhele Dlodlo, welcomed the partnership, saying it demonstrated a shared vision between the two institutions.

“By committing resources to student scholarships, Stanbic Bank has demonstrated its belief in the transformative power of education. This noble gesture aligns perfectly with the Government of Zimbabwe’s thrust to ensure access to education for all, regardless of backgrounds or circumstances,” said Professor Dlodlo.

He said the move by Stanbic Bank was also in sync with NUST’s firm conviction that educating the youth, who are tomorrow’s leaders, is not the responsibility of one institution alone but of all stakeholders in society.

He urged the recipients of the scholarships to seize the opportunity with wisdom and diligence reminding them that education is not only a privilege but a responsibility.

“To Stanbic Bank, we extend our deepest appreciation. Your investment in education is an investment in the future of Zimbabwe,” he said.