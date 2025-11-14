Harare to Host High-Stakes Gold Investment Summit

Zimbabwe will next week host the Zimbabwe Gold Investment Conference 2025 a high-level gathering designed to draw global investors, financiers and policymakers to unlock the country’s largely untapped gold reserves.

Scheduled for 17–18 November at the Golden Conifer Conference Centre in Harare, the summit comes at a pivotal moment for the nation’s mining sector.

Organisers say the event aims to connect Zimbabwe’s world-class gold deposits with the long-term capital needed to drive exploration, production and sector-wide growth.

Government officials, institutional investors and leading mining executives are set to attend signalling a renewed push to secure meaningful foreign direct investment.

Among the headline speakers is Algy Cluff, Executive Chairman of Cluff Africa who is expected to reflect on the lessons of past mining cycles and the opportunities now emerging in Zimbabwe.

A major focus of the two-day programme is the increasing importance of international capital markets in funding new mines.

Panels will examine potential avenues to expand credit lines through lenders such as Afreximbank and the TDB Group while also assessing how platforms like the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and London’s AIM market could help Zimbabwean miners raise capital and improve investment visibility.

Geological experts are due to present updated assessments showing that vast tracts of Zimbabwe remain underexplored, offering significant advantages for early-stage exploration companies.

Speaking on behalf of Opus Investor, Laura Persse highlighted the expected outcomes of the event.

“We are honoured to be convening the Zimbabwe Gold Investment Conference 2025. With over a decade of commitment behind us, we are facilitating the dialogue needed to connect Zimbabwe’s world-class gold assets with strategic, long-term capital.

“Zimbabwe stands at an inflection point. Supportive government policy, rising global gold prices and proven deposits present an unparalleled opportunity for long-term investors. These conversations are about building the financial and governance structures that ensure mineral wealth translates into sustainable national prosperity,” she said

The final day will feature a keynote session titled “Leveraging Zimbabwe’s Golden Moment: Turning Mineral Wealth into National Prosperity”, featuring experts from the World Bank and the Mutapa Investment Fund.

Discussions will centre on how Zimbabwe can maximise value from its gold reserves, stimulate economic diversification and strengthen long-term resilience.

Organisers say the conference is set to become the country’s flagship platform for forging partnerships and investment deals expected to shape Zimbabwe’s emergence as a serious global gold producer.