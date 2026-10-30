Anguish in Hauna as Mutasa RDC Demolishes Homes, Residents Count Losses

Several homeowners in Hauna, Honde Valley have been left counting huge losses after Mutasa Rural District Council (RDC) demolished their houses in an operation targeting structures built on undesignated stands.

The local authority, which had previously held meetings with some of the affected residents, deployed its employees, who were escorted by Zimbabwe Republic Police officers from Ruda Police Station and Mutasa District Command (DC) Station.



While some residents reportedly received eviction notices, it emerged that many others were not served with the notices, as they were still in the process of constructing their homes.

This publication managed to speak to some of the aggrieved residents, who expressed frustration over the demolitions, saying they had not been adequately informed before the exercise.

“It’s disheartening that we were not informed of the impending demolitions. Unlike some of our fellow residents who received the eviction orders, we just got alerted today (Wednesday) that our houses were being demolished,” said a distraught woman who only identified herself as Mai Maereka.

Another resident, who requested anonymity, said he had purchased his stand from a local villager in 2021, who assured him that the land was legally acquired and had been pegged by Mutasa Rural District Council.

“It’s unfortunate that I was duped because the guy who sold the stand to me actually produced an offer letter from Mutasa Rural District Council.

“I only came to know that I was conned when we held a meeting with officials from the Mutasa RDC. I managed to salvage a few of my belongings before the grader came,” he said.

Social media has been awash with images and videos of the ongoing demolitions.

A distressing video showing an elderly woman collapsing as the demolitions were taking place has since gone viral with many people expressing sympathy for the affected families.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Mutasa RDC Chief Executive Officer George Bandure hit a snag, as he did not respond to questions sent by this reporter regarding the ongoing demolitions.

However, the local authority has been issuing warnings on its social media platforms targeting illegal stands and undesignated vending sites in the district as Operation Cheneso, launched by the Daniel Garwe-led Ministry of Local Government, intensifies.

Commenting on the developments, Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trust (ZNOART) chairperson Shalvar Chikomba urged authorities to hold land barons selling illegal stands to unsuspecting residents accountable.

“While local authorities have a responsibility to enforce planning regulations and ensure orderly settlement development, the enforcement of the law must go hand in hand with accountability, fairness and justice for affected residents.

“Before demolishing houses, local authorities should thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the sale and allocation of the stands. It is important to establish who sold the land, who received the money, whether any officials were involved, and how the illegal settlements were allowed to develop,” said ZNOART chairperson Chikomba.

The residents’ association also urged Mutasa RDC and other local authorities to consider regularisation where possible.



“Consider regularisation where legally permissible, particularly where settlements can be brought into compliance with planning regulations without compromising public land, schools, clinics, recreational facilities and other essential public amenities,” the organisation said.

However, ZNOART said that while it sympathised with the affected residents, it did not condone lawlessness.

“For many affected families, these houses represent years of hard work, sacrifice and life savings. Where residents purchased stands in good faith, their circumstances deserve careful consideration and a fair, transparent process.

“This must not, however, prevent the protection of public land or the enforcement of lawful planning requirements,” the organisation added.

The Ministry of Local Government’s Operation Cheneso which was initially largely viewed as targeting urban decay in towns and municipalities has now extended to rural areas.

The expansion of the operation has sparked criticism with some questioning the central government’s approach and expressing concern that the plight of rural residents is not being adequately considered particularly where people claim to have purchased stands in good faith and invested their life savings in building homes.