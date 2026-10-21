Rwanda’s plan to bring Formula 1 racing back to Africa is facing growing scrutiny over the cost of hosting the global motorsport championship, its potential economic benefits and concerns about the country’s human rights record.

The proposed Rwanda Formula 1 Grand Prix, expected to begin in the early 2030s, is part of the government’s strategy to attract international investment, boost tourism and strengthen the country’s position as a major destination for global sporting events.

However, the project has triggered criticism from human rights organisations and raised questions about whether the investment will deliver meaningful benefits to ordinary Rwandans.

Amnesty International has accused Rwanda of using major sporting partnerships to improve its international image while deflecting attention from allegations of repression and human rights abuses.

The criticism follows the announcement of a 10-year agreement involving Rwanda, Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation (FIA), which would mark the championship’s return to Africa for the first time since 1993.

The proposed Grand Prix is expected to be held on a purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, approximately 40 kilometres south of Kigali, near a new international airport under construction.

Building a modern Formula 1 circuit could cost hundreds of millions of dollars, while host countries also typically pay substantial fees to stage races.

The financial commitment has raised questions about whether Rwanda can sustain the project without diverting resources from essential public services such as healthcare and education.

Although Rwanda has recorded economic growth in recent years, concerns remain about the affordability of an event that requires significant investment in infrastructure, logistics and tourism facilities.

Other countries have struggled to maintain the financial viability of Formula 1 races, with India and South Korea among those that withdrew after hosting events amid mounting costs and financial losses.

The experiences have prompted questions about whether the anticipated tourism revenue and private-sector investment will be sufficient to justify Rwanda’s spending.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has defended the project as a long-term investment, arguing that it will create jobs, develop skills and attract new business opportunities to the country and the wider region.

The government also expects the race to draw international visitors and increase demand for accommodation, transport, hospitality and other tourism-related services.

Jean-Guy Africa, chief executive of the Rwanda Development Board, told Agence France-Presse that the event could attract about 100,000 visitors, creating opportunities for businesses to benefit from increased spending.

Rwanda has already invested heavily in sports diplomacy, including its Visit Rwanda tourism campaign, sponsorship arrangements with major European football clubs and partnerships in basketball.

The country also hosted the UCI Road World Championships in 2025, becoming the first African nation to stage the competition.

Supporters view the Formula 1 deal as an opportunity to build on those initiatives and increase Africa’s visibility in a global sporting industry that has traditionally been dominated by European venues.

Despite the anticipated economic opportunities, Rwanda’s Formula 1 ambitions have drawn criticism from organisations concerned about political freedoms and human rights.

Amnesty International has described the agreement as an example of “sportswashing”, a term used to describe efforts by governments to improve their public image through high-profile sporting events and partnerships.

Human rights concerns have also featured in criticism of Rwanda’s political leadership under Kagame, who has faced accusations from opponents and rights groups of restricting political dissent.

Human Rights Watch has separately warned that the planned Grand Prix could expose journalists, political critics and vulnerable communities to further risks, urging Formula 1 to assess the potential human rights implications of the agreement.

The organisation has also raised concerns about the treatment of homeless people and street vendors during major events, arguing that authorities should ensure preparations for international visitors do not result in arbitrary detention or other abuses.

Rwanda has also faced international criticism over its alleged support for the M23 armed group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where the conflict has caused widespread displacement and civilian suffering. Kigali has faced allegations of military involvement in the conflict.

The debate presents a challenge for Formula 1 as it expands into new markets while facing calls to ensure its commercial partnerships align with human rights commitments.

While the Rwandan government expects the Grand Prix to generate tourism revenue and employment, questions remain about how widely those benefits will be distributed.

Kigali entrepreneur Amon Niyigena told AFP that the financial benefits of hosting Formula 1 were unlikely to reach everyone, suggesting that a relatively small proportion of already wealthy people could gain the most.

The debate centres on whether local businesses, workers and communities will benefit sufficiently from the investment to justify the public and private resources required to stage the event.

For Rwanda, the planned race represents both an opportunity to attract global attention and a major financial undertaking whose long-term returns remain uncertain.

As preparations advance, the project is likely to be judged not only by its ability to deliver a successful Grand Prix, but also by its economic sustainability, social impact and respect for human rights.

Source: Agence France-Presse (AFP), Kuwait Times, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.