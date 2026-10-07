West Indies Sweep Zimbabwe Women Aside to Complete T20 Series Whitewash

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

Zimbabwe’s Lady Chevrons have suffered an eight-wicket defeat by the West Indies in the third and final T20 International at Takashinga Cricket Club, handing the visitors a 3-0 series sweep.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat, posting 142-6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Kelis Ndhlovu led the Zimbabwean batting effort with an impressive 63 from 48 balls, marking her fifth half-century in T20 cricket.

Her innings included six fours and three sixes.

She received support from Beloved Biza, who scored 21 from 16 balls, while Christina Mutasa remained unbeaten on 24 from 19 deliveries.

However, Zimbabwe struggled to build sustained partnerships and lost wickets at regular intervals as the West Indies bowlers kept the pressure on.

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets for just eight runs from her four overs.

Jahzara Claxton also claimed two wickets, conceding 35 runs.

Chasing 143 for victory, the West Indies made light work of the target, reaching 143-2 in just 17 overs with 18 balls to spare.

Taylor produced a commanding batting display finishing unbeaten on 64 from 39 deliveries while Claxton contributed 38 from 37 balls.

The victory completed a 3-0 series whitewash for the West Indies and capped a disappointing campaign for the Lady Chevrons.

Zimbabwe will now have to regroup after failing to secure a win across the three-match series.