CCC, Govt Open Talks on Councillors’ Welfare, Trader Demolitions

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says it has engaged the Government over the welfare of local authority councillors and the controversial demolition of unauthorised structures affecting informal traders.

The discussions were held in Bulawayo on Thursday during a bipartisan meeting between Opposition Leader Senator Sengezo Tshabangu and Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe on the sidelines of Parliament’s 2027 Budget Consultation Seminar.

Tshabangu was accompanied by Senator Advocate Kucaca Phulu and CCC Secretary for Local Government Nqobizitha Mlilo.

In a statement, CCC national spokesperson Mlilo said the meeting focused on strengthening the administrative and operational capacity of local authorities and improving service delivery across the country.

“The discussions centred on strengthening the administrative and operational framework of local authorities across the country, recognising that local authorities are the foundation of national service delivery,” Mlilo said.

He said the two sides reaffirmed the importance of cooperation between central government and local authorities, regardless of political affiliation.

According to Mlilo, Garwe expressed his commitment to working with all local authorities, including those controlled by the opposition CCC.

The welfare and working conditions of councillors also featured prominently during the engagement, with Tshabangu raising concerns over the socio-economic challenges confronting elected local government representatives.

Mlilo said Garwe had indicated that the ministry was working to address the matter, with the Permanent Secretary already seized with the issue.

“The Minister confirmed that the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is actively addressing the welfare of councillors, with the Permanent Secretary seized with the matter. Definitive outcomes are expected in the near future,” Mlilo said.

The meeting also discussed the demolition of illegal structures and the displacement of informal traders, an issue that has raised concerns over the impact of enforcement operations on people’s livelihoods.

Mlilo said Garwe acknowledged the economic difficulties faced by affected communities and emphasised the need for local authorities to adopt approaches that balance regulatory enforcement with the protection of livelihoods.

“The Government derives no pleasure in taking actions that disrupt citizens’ livelihoods. The Minister emphasised the necessity of a citizen-centred approach, urging local authorities to collaborate closely with the ministry to design balanced solutions that safeguard public order while protecting the economic interests of all stakeholders,” he said.

The CCC said the engagement had ended with an agreement to establish regular and structured dialogue between the party’s leadership and the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

Mlilo said such engagements were important in promoting cooperation on governance, service delivery and community development.

He added that national development and unity should transcend political differences, describing them as values that should inform the country’s governance approach.

“Nation building and the unity of our people are sacred values which inspired the struggle for national liberation. Our common task is to internalise them and make them part of our present national consensus,” Mlilo said.

The engagement signals an effort by the opposition and the Government to create channels of dialogue on local governance challenges, although the proposed interventions on councillors’ welfare and informal traders are yet to produce definitive outcomes.