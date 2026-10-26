Scottland FC Sack Mapeza After Champions League Exit

Scottland FC have sacked head coach Norman Mapeza with immediate effect following the club’s disappointing exit from the CAF Champions League, according to reports.

The decision brings an abrupt end to Mapeza’s tenure at the ambitious Harare-based club, which had hoped to make a strong impression in its maiden campaign in Africa’s premier club competition.

Mapeza’s dismissal follows Scottland’s 3-0 defeat to Angolan giants Petro de Luanda in the second leg of their second preliminary-round tie on Friday which saw the Zimbabwean champions lose 3-2 on aggregate despite winning the first leg 2-0.

The defeat proved costly for the Mabvuku-based club, which had entered the return leg in Angola with a commanding advantage after second-half goals from Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona secured a 2-0 first-leg victory.

Petro de Luanda overturned the deficit through goals from Ruben Aderito, Jorge Perreira and Pedro Aparicio with the decisive strike arriving in the 85th minute.

Two of the Angolan side’s goals came from corner kicks, exposing defensive weaknesses that Mapeza acknowledged after the match.

“We failed to defend those set-pieces. They got two goals from corner kicks. We could have done better,” Mapeza said, pointing to poor organisation and communication among his defenders.

The former Warriors coach had joined Scottland in November 2025 after leaving FC Platinum, having been tasked with guiding the club to domestic success and establishing it as a competitive force on the continental stage.

His departure also comes amid pressure on Scottland in the domestic league, where the defending champions have faced competition from Hardrock FC in the race for the title.

However, reports of his dismissal indicate that the club has yet to issue a detailed official statement explaining the decision or confirming who will take over the coaching role.

The immediate focus will now shift to how Scottland respond to the coaching change as they seek to revive their domestic campaign following the disappointment of their early continental exit.