Black And White Ballot Papers For By-Elections Ignites Social Media Furore

As the 26 March by-elections draws closer, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has come under fire from a section of pro-opposition citizens over the black and white color used on ballot papers amid concerns that the move is meant to disenfranchise the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change.

Posting on Twitter and in response to CCC supporters, ZEC Spokesperson Commissioner Jasper Mangwana said they are not obliged to use color but are only required by law to include symbol, photograph, name of candidate and party and marking space on all ballot papers.

“ZEC is not obliged to print ballot papers in colour/colours that correspond to contesting candidates or party. The applicable provisions that relate to printing of the ballot paper are in section 52A of the Electoral Act & Section 5 of the Electoral Regulation SI 21 of 2005.

“The sections do not at all bind the Commission to print any ballot papers in the manner the party is alleging.What is important is to distinguish the colour of the ballot paper depending on the type of election as envisaged by Section 5 of the Electoral Regulations.

“All ballot papers are in terms of the law required to have the following information on them Name of candidate, Name of party 3.Symbol 4.Photograph,and 5.marking space May check forms V.9 and V.10 in the Regulations.

“The law does not require the Commission to print the photograph or symbol of the party in colour. It is unfortunate that the party went on to educate its supporters without consulting with the Commission on the contents and form of ballot paper,” said Mangwana.

ZEC came under fire from opposition supporters for printing ballot papers in black and white with some alleging that the move is meant to disenfranchise the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and its candidates in the by-elections.

Meanwhile, former Zanu PF politburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo has dashed to the defense of ZEC after posting ballot papers used in the 2008, 2013 and 2018 elections which were all in black and white.

“…I think raising the issue of the colour of the ballot paper, whose practice is well known and is therefore common cause, only five days before the by-elections is unhelpful and smacks of a disingenuous afterthought,” said Prof Moyo.

Other pro-opposition members have also watered down the claim of disenfranchising CCC, posting ballot papers from other jurisdictions including United States of America.

However, others felt ZEC should move to modernize its systems by adopting a full colored ballot paper for the convenience of voters.

“The same reason why Mugabe didn’t want a colour ballot paper is the same reason why Mnangagwa doesn’t want it. It’s still unacceptable. @ZECzim should make it easy for voters to identify their candidates, a ballot paper in colour does it better. How is it a bad thing?,” said one Solomon Harudzipwi.