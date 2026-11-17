For almost five years, Zimbabwe’s home internationals were played in other people’s countries. The Warriors hosted Nigeria in Rwanda, Cameroon in Uganda and even South Africa in Durban, so fans looking to place a football bet on a “home” game first had to check which country it was in.

All the while, the National Sports Stadium in Harare stood condemned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Here is how the ban came about, what ended it and what the years away cost the national team.

Inspections Zimbabwe kept failing

CAF inspectors visited in November 2019 and failed all three of Zimbabwe’s main venues: the National Sports Stadium, Barbourfields in Bulawayo and Mandava in Zvishavane.

In February 2020, CAF barred the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) from using local stadiums for international matches until further notice.

The ban did not stick at first. CAF provisionally cleared the National Sports Stadium later in 2020 and kept extending that temporary approval through 2021 while renovations were promised.

One last game in Harare

That patience ran out in October 2021. After an inspection on 13 and 14 October, CAF approved the stadium for one more senior international, a World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia on 14 November 2021. After that it would be barred automatically until the work was done.

The main problems were the lack of bucket seats and electronic turnstiles. CAF also wanted a venue operations centre with CCTV monitoring. The work was not finished in time, and Zimbabwe did not host another FIFA-sanctioned match at the stadium until September 2026.

A suspension on top of the ban

The stadium was not the only problem. FIFA suspended ZIFA on 24 February 2022 over government interference, after the government-appointed Sports and Recreation Commission had ordered the ZIFA executive committee dissolved in November 2021.

Zimbabwe were barred from qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and the suspension was not lifted until 10 July 2023.

Eight home games on foreign soil

Once they were back, Zimbabwe staged their home qualifiers abroad. They drew 1-1 with Nigeria at Huye Stadium in Rwanda in November 2023 and 0-0 with Cameroon in Kampala in September 2024. The other six were all in South Africa, at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane and Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Across those eight competitive home games, Zimbabwe won one, drew five and lost two. The only win was a 3-1 victory over Namibia in Johannesburg in October 2024.

What it cost the Warriors

The bills came first. When the original ban hit in 2020, ZIFA said it usually budgeted around US$150,000 for a home international and that staging one in South Africa would push the cost to about US$200,000. Hiring Orlando Stadium alone was quoted at around US$28,000.

The bigger cost came in 2026 World Cup qualifying. Zimbabwe finished bottom of Group C with five points from 10 games and were the only side in the group without a win. Their five home qualifiers brought three draws and two defeats, including a 1-0 loss to Rwanda in Johannesburg. The 0-0 draw with South Africa in Durban meant Bafana Bafana played an away game in their own country.

AFCON 2025 went better. Zimbabwe finished second in qualifying Group J with nine points, behind Cameroon, to reach the finals in Morocco. They took one point from three games there, losing 2-1 to Egypt, drawing 1-1 with Angola and losing 3-2 to South Africa.

Back in Harare

CAF granted the National Sports Stadium Category 3 approval on 21 August 2026. Government and private partners such as Sakunda Holdings had installed bucket seats, upgraded the pitch and improved the dressing rooms, toilets, water supply and drainage. Category 3 covers AFCON and World Cup qualifiers, as well as CAF club group-stage and quarter-final matches.

The homecoming came on 28 September 2026, when Zimbabwe lost 2-1 to the Democratic Republic of Congo in an AFCON 2027 qualifier. CAF’s disciplinary board later fined ZIFA over a pitch invasion at full time and other security breaches at the game, and ordered the Warriors’ next home international to be played behind closed doors.