Myers, Kaitano lead Zimbabwe A fightback after early collapse

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

Zimbabwe A recovered from a disastrous start to reach 81/2 in their first innings against Ireland A at Harare Sports Club, after the visitors posted an imposing 424.

The hosts were in trouble early on after losing Tanunurwa Makoni and Matthew Campbell for just four runs each, leaving the side reeling at 8/2.

However, Dion Myers and Takudzwanashe Kaitano steadied the innings with an unbeaten partnership that revived Zimbabwe A’s hopes of mounting a strong response.

Myers led the recovery with an aggressive but composed 42 not out from 57 balls, striking six fours and a six.

Kaitano provided equally important support, reaching 30 not out off 56 deliveries, including five boundaries.

The pair guided Zimbabwe A to 81/2 after 21 overs, ensuring the hosts suffered no further losses before the close of play.

Ireland A had initially put Zimbabwe under pressure through disciplined bowling, with Mark Adair taking 1/20 from eight overs, including three maidens, while Byron McDonough claimed 1/24 from five overs.

Earlier, Ireland A had dominated with the bat, piling up 424 runs before being bowled out in 93.1 overs.

Tinotenda Maposa and Shelton Mazvitorera were Zimbabwe A’s leading bowlers, taking three wickets apiece, while Michael Frost claimed two.

Zimbabwe A remain 343 runs behind Ireland A’s first-innings total, leaving the hosts with considerable work to do if they are to close the gap.

Myers and Kaitano’s partnership has, however, provided a much-needed platform for the remaining batting line-up to build on.

Ireland A will be keen to break the partnership early when play resumes after lunch, while Zimbabwe A will be hoping the pair can extend their resistance and give the hosts a stronger foothold in the contest.