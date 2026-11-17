World Rugby has suspended South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus for six international matches following remarks he made criticising match officials after the Springboks’ 21-19 defeat to France in the Nations Championship last Friday.

The suspension, announced on Tuesday, takes immediate effect after an independent disciplinary panel ruled that Erasmus’ comments amounted to serious misconduct and undermined the credibility of match officials.

Erasmus had questioned the handling of alleged illegal tackles during the encounter, claiming that French players had committed 17 knee-drop tackles which went unpunished by the officiating team.

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin ahead of South Africa’s upcoming Test against Ireland, Erasmus questioned whether the television match official (TMO) had failed to identify the incidents or deliberately chosen not to intervene.

“The TMO doesn’t come in once. I’m not saying he’s wrong. I’m saying if he didn’t see it, it must be a technology problem,” Erasmus said.

“If he saw it and he decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing? Is that not interfering with the outcome of a game?”

World Rugby said an independent panel determined that the comments suggested match officials had acted with bias or deliberately influenced the outcome of a match.

The panel further concluded that Erasmus’ remarks constituted an unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of the officials.

The disciplinary action was imposed under World Rugby’s Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, introduced in July 2026 to provide a framework for addressing public criticism of match officials that could undermine their integrity or expose them to abuse.

Under the suspension, Erasmus will be prohibited from any match-day involvement with the Springboks, including coaching, entering the stadium or coaches’ box, communicating directly or indirectly with players and team management, and engaging in media duties.

He will also be barred from approaching match officials or participating in officiating feedback processes during the suspension.

The sanction could see him miss Saturday’s encounter against Ireland, the Nations Championship finals weekend and South Africa’s first four international matches of 2027, subject to the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings.

However, the South African Rugby Union (SA Rugby) has indicated that Erasmus will request a full misconduct hearing to explain the context of his remarks and challenge the findings.

In a statement, SA Rugby said it respected the disciplinary process but wanted Erasmus to be given an opportunity to clarify that he had not intended to suggest that any match official acted with ulterior motives.

The organisation also expressed hope that the hearing would be expedited given the seriousness of the sanction.

World Rugby acknowledged that disagreements over officiating decisions were part of the sport but emphasised that teams had established channels through which concerns could be raised.

“Challenging a decision is not the same as questioning an official’s integrity or making comments that expose them to personal abuse,” the governing body said.

The latest sanction is not Erasmus’ first disciplinary encounter with World Rugby over his criticism of match officials.

In 2021, he received a two-month ban from all rugby-related activities and a 10-and-a-half-month suspension from Springboks match-day involvement after publicly criticising Australian referee Nic Berry during the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

The latest suspension adds to the controversy surrounding the Springboks coach as South Africa prepares for its crucial international assignments.