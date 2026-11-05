Taylor Century Puts Zimbabwe in Command Against Afghanistan in Sharjah

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

Zimbabwe’s Chevrons made an impressive start to the first Test against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates with veteran batter Brendan Taylor leading the charge with a superb century at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Taylor scored 131 runs off 168 deliveries striking 14 fours and four sixes to register his seventh Test century and put Zimbabwe in a strong position.

Captain Brian Bennett also played a crucial role remaining unbeaten on 71 to record his fourth Test half-century as the Chevrons maintained control of the innings.

The match also marked a significant milestone for Antum Naqvi who made his Test debut for Zimbabwe, contributing nine runs.

Wessly Madhevere provided further support with an unbeaten 29 as Zimbabwe reached 326 for five after 87 overs.

Taylor’s commanding innings provided the foundation for Zimbabwe’s strong total while Bennett and Madhevere ensured the visitors retained their momentum towards the close of play.

The Chevrons will now be looking to build on their promising start with the remaining batters expected to push the total higher and put the hosts under pressure in their first innings.