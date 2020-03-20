Busisa Moyo Appointed ZITF Chairman

The Minister of Industry & Commerce, Sekai Nzeza has appointed Busisa Moyo, the chief executive officer of United Refineries as the new board chairperson for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) effective from March 13, 2020.

He takes over from Ruth Ncube whose tenure of office, came to an end last year.

The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Sekai Nzeza made the announcement today in a statement.

“The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Honourable, Dr Sekai Nzeza with the concurrence of His Excellency, the President E.D. Mnangagwa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Busisa Moyo as the Chairperson of the ZITF Company Board in terms of Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act effective 13 March 2020,”

“He is an accomplished business leader, industrialist, entrepreneur and nation-builder who has been recognized with various awards and accolades both within Zimbabwe and Internationally. Currently, he is the Chief Executive Officer of United Refineries Limited and a member of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Board,” she said.

Moyo holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science (BCompt) Degree from the University of South Africa and completed his Articles with Deloitte & Touche in 1999.

He also holds a Global Executive Masters in Business Administration from IESE Business School (Spain).

Previously, Mr Moyo has served as the Chairman of the Oil Expressers Association of Association, Non-executive Director of First Capital Bank and President of Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI).

Moyo is expected to stir the ZITF into a major business and investment driver in the country with its annual international business fair.

Unfortunately, this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe trade fair has been cancelled due to the coronavirus scare.