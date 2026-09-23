Zimbabwe Gems Reach World Cup Play-off After Emphatic Win

Zimbabwe kept their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Netball World Cup alive with a commanding 73-28 victory over Tanzania in their final group match at the African qualifiers in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The Gems, who needed a win to advance, seized control from the opening quarter, racing into a 20-7 lead before extending their advantage to 42-12 by halftime.

Zimbabwe continued to dominate after the break, leading 57-20 at the end of the third quarter before closing out a 45-goal victory.

The result marked a strong response from the Zimbabweans after a 47-31 defeat to Namibia in their previous match had put their World Cup hopes in jeopardy.

Zimbabwe had opened their campaign with a 57-39 victory over Botswana before losing 58-41 to already-qualified South Africa and then suffering defeat against Namibia.

Against Tanzania, however, the Gems found their attacking rhythm and maintained pressure across the court, producing their highest score of the tournament.

The victory sends Zimbabwe into the World Cup qualification play-offs, where they will face Malawi on Friday in a winner-takes-all contest for a place at the 2027 tournament in Sydney.

The African qualifiers, being held at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, feature 10 teams and double as the Africa Netball Cup.

South Africa and Uganda had already secured World Cup places through their world rankings, leaving two additional qualification places to be decided in Nairobi.

Zimbabwe’s route to Sydney now rests on Friday’s meeting with Malawi, with the winner securing a place at the global tournament.

The Gems are seeking a third consecutive appearance at the Netball World Cup.