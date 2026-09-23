How Close Is Cristiano Ronaldo to 1000 Goals After Deciding Against Portugal Retirement?

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to continue playing for Portugal after considering retirement from international football following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the veteran forward now just 21 goals away from reaching 1,000 career goals.

The 41-year-old had been widely expected to bring his international career to an end after Portugal’s World Cup campaign, but Ronaldo confirmed on Wednesday that he remains available for the national team.

Ronaldo said he had discussed his future with Portugal president Pedro Proença and new head coach Jorge Jesus before deciding to continue.

“I still believe that I’m able to help the national team to reach what they want,” Ronaldo said.

Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup in the last 16 by eventual champions Spain, prompting Ronaldo to consider whether it was time to walk away from international football.

Instead, he will return to action on Thursday when Portugal face Wales in the UEFA Nations League at Sporting’s José Alvalade Stadium — the ground where his professional journey began.

Ronaldo is expected to win his 234th cap for Portugal, having already scored 146 international goals.

The biggest individual target now in sight is the 1,000-goal mark.

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Ronaldo has scored 979 goals for club and country, leaving him 21 short of becoming the first player to reach the landmark in official senior football, according to NBC Sports.

His tally includes 146 goals for Portugal and 833 at club level for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has continued to score heavily since moving to Saudi Arabia. He recorded 50 goals in one season, followed by 35 and 30 in his subsequent full campaigns with Al-Nassr. He has also scored three goals in seven appearances at the start of the current campaign.

Based on his current scoring rate, NBC Sports estimates that Ronaldo could reach the 1,000-goal milestone before the March international break, although the exact timing will depend on his club and international schedule.

Ronaldo himself has acknowledged the significance of reaching the figure with Portugal.

“It would be beautiful to score my 1,000th goal with the national team,” he said.

Ronaldo has previously indicated that the end of his playing career is approaching.

In August, he said the 2026/27 season would probably be his final campaign as a professional footballer, although his contract with Al-Nassr runs until June 2027.

His decision to continue with Portugal therefore gives the five-time Ballon d’Or winner another opportunity to add to a remarkable international record.

New Portugal coach Jorge Jesus, who previously managed Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, has also made clear that selection will be based on performance.

“His performance is what matters,” Jesus said last week. “The past doesn’t count.”

Ronaldo, meanwhile, says he will decide when the time is right.

“I will finish when I feel like I’m not doing anything here.”

For now, the target is clear: 21 goals stand between Ronaldo and 1,000