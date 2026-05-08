Zimbabwean Conservationist ,Moreangels Mbizah, Wins ‘Green Oscar’ for Community Wildlife Protection

Zimbabwean conservationist Moreangels Mbizah has become the first Zimbabwean to receive the prestigious Whitley Award for her work in community-led wildlife conservation and human-wildlife conflict mitigation.

Mbizah, who is the Executive Director of Wildlife Conservation Action, was recognised by the Whitley Fund for Nature for leading conservation initiatives aimed at reducing conflict between communities and lions in Zimbabwe’s lower Zambezi Valley.

The award, often referred to as the “Green Oscar,” recognises grassroots conservation leaders from around the world who are working to protect biodiversity while supporting local communities.

Wildlife Conservation Action currently operates in three districts in Zimbabwe — Binga, Nyaminyami and Mbire — where communities share boundaries with national parks and protected wildlife areas.

The organisation focuses on mitigating human-wildlife conflict, particularly between rural communities and lions, whose populations continue to decline across Africa.

According to conservation estimates, lions have lost more than 90 per cent of their historic range across the continent due to habitat loss, poaching and increased conflict with humans.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mbizah said conservation efforts must prioritise both wildlife protection and community livelihoods.

“We have losses on both sides. People lose, and wildlife loses,” she said.

“And so with coexistence, what we are trying to do is reduce these costs and ensure that people and lions can live and share the same space.”

Central to the organisation’s work is its Community Guardians Programme, which trains young men and women from local communities to prevent and respond to human-wildlife conflict incidents.

The guardians monitor lion activity, educate villagers and help communities implement livestock protection measures designed to reduce attacks.

Mbizah described the community guardians as “the bedrock” of the organisation.

“They are young men and women who have a deep connection to the land,” she said.

The organisation has introduced reinforced mobile livestock enclosures, commonly known as bomas, as well as elevated kraals for goats and other small livestock.

According to Wildlife Conservation Action, the interventions have resulted in up to a 98 per cent reduction in conflict incidents in some communities.

“The communities have welcomed our project. They have seen the impact the project has on their livelihoods and on their lives,” Mbizah said.

“Their livestock are now safer because they are being kept overnight in protective enclosures.”

Mbizah also highlighted the challenges women face in the conservation sector, saying female voices are often overlooked in traditionally male-dominated spaces.

“Being a woman in conservation is a challenge. Sometimes you are seen as less important, or your voice is sometimes not considered,” she said.

Despite the challenges, she said the programme is helping create opportunities for young women to pursue careers in conservation while serving as role models within their communities.

The Whitley Award will provide funding to enable Wildlife Conservation Action to expand its operations into three additional human-wildlife conflict hotspots in Zimbabwe.

The expansion will include training more community guardians and deploying specialist equipment capable of detecting lions before attacks occur.

The organisation said the long-term goal is to support the safe movement and recovery of lion populations between protected areas while reducing conflict with nearby communities.

“We are hoping that in the coming years, the lion population will start to recover and disperse across the landscape,” Mbizah said.