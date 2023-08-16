2023 Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo To Showcase Zim’s Thriving Tourism Potential

Anticipation is mounting as the highly awaited 2023 iteration of the Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, Zimbabwe’s foremost international tourism spectacle, readies itself to unfold from the 12th to the 14th of October within the vibrant confines of Bulawayo City.

This annual affair serves as a nexus for key figures and stakeholders within the global tourism domain, affording a platform for networking, cooperation, and the showcasing of Zimbabwe’s abundant tourism potential.

This year’s exposition is dedicated to lauding the resilience, vitality, and latent promise of Zimbabwe and Africa at large as premier destinations for tourism. The continent, replete with an array of diverse locales, wildlife, cultural heritage, and adventurous prospects, is rapidly emerging as the favoured choice for globetrotters. The Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo aims to spotlight Zimbabwe’s distinct position within this burgeoning landscape.

Coordinated by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry, the Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is renowned for its distinguished attendees and captivating exhibition pavilions. Expressing her elation regarding the impending event, ZTA’s Chief Executive Officer, Winnie Muchanyuka, stated, “The 2023 edition of the Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo will cast a spotlight on tourism, bringing the entire travel and tourism sector to centre stage. We eagerly anticipate showcasing our nation’s beauty, heritage, and hospitality, thereby propelling Zimbabwe into an irresistible realm for those seeking an authentic African experience.”

Muchanyuka further detailed the diverse array of captivating and interactive events that participants can anticipate during the exposition, encompassing enlightening workshops to foster knowledge exchange, networking sessions designed to cultivate cooperation amongst industry experts, as well as award ceremonies to honour and extol exceptional contributions within the tourism sector.

She added, “A captivating spectrum of activities awaits participants. These encompass business-to-business engagements for industry players and buyers. A dedicated Tourism Investment Forum is scheduled, spotlighting potential opportunities for investors within the tourism sphere. The aviation sector is set to convene, deliberating on pertinent issues facing the industry. Furthermore, a career guidance session is planned for budding tourism leaders. Buyers will partake in customary site visits to diverse locations, gaining insight into the remarkable tourist attractions our country offers.”

The Zimbabwean tourism industry has witnessed notable growth and transformation in recent times, propelled by sustainable initiatives, enhanced infrastructure, and strategic alliances. The Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo stands as a potent platform to fortify these accomplishments and solidify Zimbabwe’s standing as a premier global tourist destination.

Muchanyuka issued a compelling call to emerging players within the sector, urging them to capitalize on the expo as an avenue to showcase their enterprises. “We enthusiastically encourage burgeoning tourism participants who encounter challenges in accessing the market to enrol as exhibitors, harnessing this platform to promote their establishments to the broader tourism community, and notably, to visiting international buyers,” remarked Muchanyuka.

Registration for the 2023 edition of the Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is presently accessible online. “Space is in high demand, and prospective attendees are advised to secure their participation early to secure a coveted place at this esteemed event,” Muchanyuka emphasized.

