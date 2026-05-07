Police Tighten Crackdown on Explosives Abuse

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Republic Police says it has stepped up a nationwide operation targeting the illegal use and trafficking of explosives warning that offenders will face “stern action”.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Operation Iron Fist launched in April 2026 in partnership with other government agencies was aimed at curbing the growing abuse and misuse of explosives across the country.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified Operation Iron Fist aimed at taming the abuse and misuse of explosives in the country,” Commissioner Nyathi said in a statement.

He said investigators were pursuing individuals, syndicates and companies accused of violating Zimbabwe’s explosives laws.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that serious and coordinated efforts are underway to account for individuals, syndicates and institutions who are abusing explosives and totally disregarding the country’s laws,” he said.

Police said several suspects had already been arrested and convicted since the operation began.

Among those named were Walter Maranda, Patience Ncube, Forbes Tarwirei and Dalabhule Sibanda.

Others listed by police include Rangariraayi Clive Mavhiya, Alawa Ncube, Energy Makoni and Tafadzwa Gurutsa.

Additional names released by the police are Precious Paradza, Tadius Tavaziva, Luis Fashitiny, Shepherd Gondo, Tapiwanashe Zhou, Caison Takawira and Regedzai Foroma.

Commissioner Nyathi warned companies involved in illegal handling of explosives that police would act “without fear or favour”.

The police also appealed to members of the public to report cases involving the unlawful trade or misuse of explosives.