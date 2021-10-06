CEO Roundtable Summit To Give Post-Covid-19 Recovery Top Billing

As talks on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) are expected to feature prominently when top executive and business leaders converge at this year’s CEO Africa Roundtable meeting in the resort city of Victoria Falls, discussions around the post-COVID-19 recovery strategy will be given greater priority.

The easing of lockdowns and the vaccination programs across the region and globally has offered renewed optimism for businesses.

This year’s edition will take place from 27- 29 October 2021, in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe under the theme, Charting the Recovery Curve, Building Momentum – Crashing Barriers, Creating impact.

A total of 300 physical and over 500 virtual participants are expected to attend the 7th edition of the Roundtable, which is coming at a time the global pandemic has weakened the global economy, disrupting supply chains and killing jobs.

“The resultant retrenchments and slashing of salaries as part of strategies to remain afloat by companies amid COVID-19 adversaries have exacerbated the living conditions of our people,” CEO Africa Roundtable chairman Oswell Binha told press this morning.

“It calls for a deliberate one community approach to achieving optimum recovery in the shortest period possible.”

He said the COVID-19 pandemic hard-hit most sectors in Zimbabwe and a systematic and strategic turnaround is required.

The June 2021 World Bank Zimbabwe Economic Update indicated that Zimbabwe’s economy contracted by 4 percent in 2020.

The government is however optimistic of better prospects this year on account of a strong recovery in agriculture, improved electricity generation and slower than expected inflation.

Nevertheless, discussions around the AFCFTA will be a notable feature at the summit.

“By facilitating a discussion on AFCFTA, CEOART aims to create a lasting impact in the Zimbabwean business and improve people’s livelihoods in the country.

“As we chart the recovery curve, build momentum, crash barriers and create Impact, discussions on AFCFTA are critical,” said Binha.

President Emerson Mnangagwa will officiate and also hand over awards to deserving company top executives who will be recognized and celebrated for fostering growth, innovation, community service, and excellence in their sectors.

Business leaders who will speak at the conference include, African Union Commission Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining, Ambassador Albert Muchanga, SRS Aviation Managing Director Sibongile Sambo, UNIDO Representative El Mekwad Khaled, RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya, Founder and Chairman of West Properties Kenneth Sharpe, among other speakers.