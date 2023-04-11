Chamisa Hits Back At Chin’ono

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, has hit back at celebrity journalist Hopewell Chin’ono over his recent comments which seems to liken the opposition party to the extinct flightless bird species, the Dodo.

Chin’ono made the remarks while criticizing the Chamisa-led outfit for being passive to national issues, pointing to the recent findings from the explosive Al Jazeera Investigative documentary series -dubbed Gold Mafia- which unearthed underhand gold dealings benefiting the elite.

Reacting to a Twitter spat that has since ensued between CCC supporters and Chin’ono, Chamisa urged his supporters to maintain focus on the upcoming general elections before blasting Chin’ono, saying weak individuals criticize others without proffering solutions.

“Fellow Citizens, Brothers & Sisters a lot has happened, this is not the time to trade barbs and fight each other. We give oppressors oxygen and a lifeline. Let’s fix our eyes on the prize. We must win change for everyone. Let there be peace & love! We’re #OnePeople Zimbabwe!

“Weak people criticize others. Strong people criticize themselves and give ideas and solutions. Let’s all be strong people. Stronger together!” said Chamisa.

Since taking over as the leader of the main opposition party in the country, Chamisa has been widely criticized for being unassertive in holding the current government to account.

