ZRP Launch Investigations Into Gold Mafia Allegations

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has launched an investigation into allegations raised in an Al Jazeera documentary titled “Gold Mafia”.

The documentary alleges that several prominent Zimbabweans, mainly businesspeople and officials of Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe subsidiaries, are engaged in money laundering and possible corruption around gold sales.

The documentary alleges that Uebert Angel, businessman Simon Rudland, Ewan McMillan, Cleopas Chidodo,David Chirozvi, Mehlululi Dube, and Fradreck Kunaka are among those engaged in money laundering and gold smuggling.

The RBZ’s Financial Intelligence Unit has frozen the bank accounts of those alleged to be involved, and unconfirmed reports suggest that some of the group may have been questioned by the police.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be drawn into confirming if any arrests had been made.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is conducting investigations and will give detailed information to the public and media once the initial inquiries are complete,” he said.

In response to the documentary, Rudland denied involvement in any of the alleged gold deals, describing the documentary as “sensationalized and extreme” and lacking factual attributions. He welcomed any investigation into the documentary, which he believes will reveal the extent of the fabrication of information contained by Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, is continuing its investigation and has promised to provide detailed information to the public and media once their initial inquiries are complete.

