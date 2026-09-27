Gwanzura Stars as Zimbabwe Women Stun West Indies



Zimbabwe Women produced a disciplined all-round performance to beat West Indies Women by four wickets in the first Women’s One-Day International (WODI) at Harare Sports Club.



West Indies were bowled out for 139 in 39.3 overs, with veteran batter Stafanie Taylor top-scoring with 47 from 68 deliveries.

Zimbabwe’s bowlers kept the visitors under sustained pressure, led by Nyasha Gwanzura, who claimed four wickets for 33 runs from her 10 overs.

Mitchel Mavunga also impressed with three wickets, while Francisca Chipare took two as Zimbabwe dismantled the West Indies batting line-up.

In reply, Zimbabwe reached 140 for six in 40.5 overs to secure victory.

Modester Mupachikwa anchored the chase with 38 runs, while Kelis Ndhlovu and captain Josephine Nkomo contributed 30 runs apiece.

Gwanzura then completed an impressive all-round display by remaining unbeaten on 18, with Mavunga not out on two when Zimbabwe reached the winning target.

Her performance earned her the Player of the Match award.

Speaking after the match, Gwanzura described the victory as an important confidence boost for a Zimbabwe side continuing to build experience.

“It is a big confidence boost for us,” she said.

Gwanzura said the team had drawn confidence from their previous matches and remained focused on improving one game at a time.

She also played down her individual contribution, crediting her teammates for the four-wicket haul.

According to Gwanzura, Zimbabwe’s bowling approach was based on simplicity and consistency rather than attempting too many variations.

“The plan was simple — bowl consistently, avoid trying too many things and trust the fielders,” she said.

The all-rounder said Zimbabwe would now look to build on the positives from the opening match while addressing areas that still require improvement.

The victory gives Zimbabwe an early boost in the series as they continue their development against the experienced West Indies side.