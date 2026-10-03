Zimbabwe Women Restricted to 97 by West Indies in First T20I

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

Zimbabwe Women were restricted to 97-9 by West Indies Women in the first T20 International at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare.

West Indies captain Chinelle Henry won the toss and elected to field, with her bowlers keeping Zimbabwe under pressure throughout the innings.

Beloved Biza top-scored for Zimbabwe with 21 runs from 24 balls, while Modester Mupachikwa made 20 from 33 deliveries.

Kelis Ndhlovu scored 11 runs and Nyasha Gwanzura contributed 10, while captain Josephine Nkomo made eight.

Mitchel Mavunga added eight runs from seven balls, with Kudzai Chigora unbeaten on three at the end of the innings.

West Indies took wickets at regular intervals to prevent Zimbabwe from building momentum.

Karishma Ramharack was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 3-17 from her four overs.

Afy Fletcher took 2-18, while Jahzara Claxton also claimed two wickets for 16 runs.

Henry took one wicket for seven runs from three overs.

Zimbabwe ended their 20 overs on 97-9 leaving West Indies needing 98 runs to win the opening match of the series.