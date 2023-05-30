Chamisa Slams Zanu PF Affiliated ‘FAZ’

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has slammed the involvement of ruling Zanu PF linked organisation Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) in the country’s electoral process.

Chamisa made the remarks after visiting Kuwadzana Constituency to inspect the voters’ roll.

Chamisa voiced his fears about the treatment of the rural populace by Zanu PF structures and FAZ.

“I have also heard that in the rural areas people are being tormented, persecuted, by Zanu PF structures, and also by a shadowy and spooky organization called FAZ. That is worrisome, we want government to come out in the open, what is this organisation called FAZ. What is its role, what are its legal and constitutional rights that this organisation has? We have the CIO, we know it; we have the army, we know the police, and they have constitutional roles to ensure law and order in this country, but this FAZ is an animal, and that is a big problem,” Chamisa stated.

His remarks reflect his concern over the lack of clarity surrounding the activities and authority of FAZ.

Chamisa further highlighted the ongoing challenges with the voters’ roll, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive and inclusive register that garners consensus among the population.

“We also have a problem with the voters’ roll itself. Our perennial challenge is that our voters’ roll must be a voters’ roll that people agree on and agree to.” Chamisa said.

The former Kuwadzana East legislator said he had no doubt that 2023 is the year Zimbabweans are going to see the end of misery, the end of anger, the end of hunger and all challenges bedeviling the country.

