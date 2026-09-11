Govt Admits No Impact Assessment Before Vendor Crackdown

The Zimbabwean government has admitted that it did not carry out an impact assessment to establish how many people’s livelihoods would be affected by its operation to remove vendors from unauthorised trading areas.

The admission was made in the Senate after Senator Sesel Zvidzai questioned whether authorities had assessed the economic and social consequences of the crackdown before it was implemented.

Zvidzai said removing vendors from established trading points could leave families without income and asked the government to explain what measures had been put in place to cushion affected people.

Responding, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Edgar Moyo said his ministry had not conducted an assessment.

“From the angle of the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, we have not done that assessment,” Moyo said.

He said, however, that people whose livelihoods had been affected could access existing government social protection programmes.

Moyo said no special programme had been introduced specifically for vendors affected by the operation, but those who met the requirements could seek assistance through existing welfare schemes.

“Should there be people whose livelihoods are affected in such a way, they then qualify for social welfare assistance,” he said.

The minister said his ministry had the structures and resources needed to respond to people requiring social protection.

“We are ready to handle any eventuality that may arise,” he said.

However, Moyo said he could not comment on whether the ministry leading the vendor operation had conducted its own assessment.

“I will not speak for the parent ministry that is responsible for the issue that we are discussing currently,” he said.

The government’s operation follows growing concern over informal trading in Harare and other urban centres, with authorities arguing that illegal vending contributes to congestion, poor sanitation and public health risks.

Government has ordered vendors operating from unauthorised sites to relocate to designated markets, while warning that enforcement action would follow against those who fail to comply.

The lack of an assessment has raised questions over whether authorities adequately considered the potential impact on thousands of informal traders and their dependants before launching the operation.

Moyo said the social welfare ministry would continue to assist vulnerable people affected by economic disruptions.

“We have the resources, the structures and everything required to handle that kind of situation,” he said.