Chikurubi Inmates Accused of Suffocating Fellow Prisoner

Three inmates at Chikurubi Prison’s Psychiatric Unit have appeared in court accused of murdering a fellow prisoner whom they allegedly restrained and suffocated after accusing him of being violent.

Tafadzwa Musenami, Panashe Mategude and Godfrey Zikumwa appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Ruth Moyo on Friday facing murder charges.

The magistrate advised the three to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutors allege that the incident happened on 6 August in Cell 9 at the Chikurubi Prison Psychiatric Unit where the three accused were being held alongside the deceased, Bornington Tanganyika.

At about 19:15, the accused allegedly accused Tanganyika of being violent before restraining him.

The State alleges that the three tied his hands behind his back and his legs using blanket straps while he was lying face down on the floor.

They are further accused of covering Tanganyika’s head with his jacket and a towel allegedly causing him to suffocate.

The incident was later reported to police, who arrested the three suspects.

The case will now proceed at the High Court.