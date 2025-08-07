China Donates 3,000 Tonnes of Food Aid to Zim

By Anyway Yotamu

The Chinese government has donated 3,000 metric tonnes of rice and wheat to Zimbabwe, boosting humanitarian relief efforts aimed at supporting vulnerable communities affected by one of the worst climate-induced droughts in the region’s recent history.

The consignment, comprising 1,500 tonnes of rice and 750 tonnes of wheat with another 750 tonnes en route was handed over to Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Mercy Dinha during a ceremony at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Aspindale Depot in Harare today.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with Zimbabwe in the face of the devastating El Niño-induced drought that has left millions food insecure.

“Honourable Deputy Minister, this is the second batch of food assistance we have donated to Zimbabwe since President Emerson Mnangagwa declared a national disaster following the El Niño-induced drought in 2024. Yesterday, I signed the third batch, and last year we handed over the first batch at State House. In total, China has provided 20 batches of food aid to Zimbabwe over the past 20 years,” said Ambassador Ding.

He said China’s support extends beyond emergency relief.

“It is about partnership and working together on food security. China remains committed to helping Zimbabwe achieve lasting food security and poverty reduction in communities.”

Receiving the donation, Deputy Minister Dinha expressed heartfelt gratitude describing the food aid as “timely” and “life-saving.”

“We are thankful to the Chinese government and people for this generous support — 1,500 tonnes of rice and 750 tonnes of wheat, with another 750 tonnes still on the way. This consignment will go a long way in supporting vulnerable citizens, including persons with disabilities, child-headed families and the elderly, especially in hard-to-reach areas,” she said

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the current drought a national disaster on 3 April 2024 citing the need for an estimated US$2 billion in humanitarian assistance to feed the population and counter the mounting food insecurity crisis.

The El Niño weather pattern has caused severe dry spells across southern Africa disrupting crop production and threatening livelihoods.