Chinese Nationals Bring Early Christmas Cheer to Harare Children’s Home

By Judith Nyuke

Early Christmas cheer swept through the Harare Children’s Home on Saturday after 12 Chinese nationals donated groceries.

Sun Li Min, Ma Xian Xu, Wang Chun Ming, Lin Xiu Mei, Xu Xia Long, Zhan Yang, Wang Mei, Hu Anqi, Liu Jun, Luis Feng and Ji Zhi Jun joined hands and donated groceries including mealie meal, cooking oil, diapers, flour, sugar and other essential items.

Their representative, who only identified himself as Anna said the Chinese community living in Zimbabwe was honored to help the less privileged, and they planned to continue their charitable contributions.

“As members of the Chinese community living in Zimbabwe, we love this country and wish to continue giving back to the community, as this country is like our second home,” Anna said.

Mrs. Maria Sithole, the Director of the home, conveyed her profound gratitude to the Chinese community for their contribution. She further emphasized that the donation would be instrumental in supporting the children’s daily needs and improving their quality of life.

Harare Children’s Home, located in the suburb of Eastlea, provides care for 92 children, with ages ranging from an 11-month-old baby to the eldest resident, who is 23 years old.

Besides providing academic support—made possible by donor resources for school fees, stationary and uniforms—the home engages children in practical projects such as poultry, fish rearing, and gardening.