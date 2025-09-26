Chitiyo Wins FIFA Ruling as Nyasa Big Bullets Hit with Transfer Ban

FIFA has slapped Malawian football giants Nyasa Big Bullets with a transfer ban after the club failed to pay Zimbabwean midfielder Ronald Chitiyo compensation for unlawfully terminating his contract.

The world governing body imposed the sanction after Bullets ignored a directive to settle US$15 200 owed to Chitiyo.

The club had been given 45 days to make the payment but missed the deadline.

As a result, Bullets coached until last year by Zimbabwean Kalisto Pasuwa will be barred from registering new players until the debt is cleared with the ban lasting up to three consecutive registration periods if unpaid.

Chitiyo, who now plays for Castle Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Green Fuel FC, had joined Bullets on a three-year deal in April 2024 but was released after just one season.

His exit came alongside fellow Zimbabweans Collins Mujuru and Kenneth Pasuwa, son of the former coach.

The case highlights the growing number of disputes between clubs and players in the region with FIFA increasingly stepping in to enforce contract compliance.