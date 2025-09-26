Harare Man in Court for Faking Father’s Death to Dupe Lover of US$2,200

By Judith Nyuke

A 43-year-old man from Granary, Harare appeared in court after he allegedly deceived his girlfriend into giving him US$2 200 for his father’s nonexistent medical bills and then further demanded money by falsely claiming his father had died.

Nobert Chifeya (43) appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai charged with fraud.

The complainant in this matter is Janet Tariro Munyoro (44) who is self-employed and she resides in Arcadia in Harare.

Allegations are that sometime in June 2024, Chifeya, who was in a love relationship with Munyoro advised her that his father Godfrey Chifeya was ill and he needed assistance of money from her to cater for his father’s medical bills.

Munyoro reportedly complied in a bid to save Chifeya’s father’s life giving him different amounts based on his changing demands and the supposed condition of his father.

The Court heard that sometime in the month of July 2024 Chifeya told Munyoro that his father passed on and also needed money to cater for funeral arrangements and burial as his money was not enough.

Munyoro continued to provide Chifeya with funds as he demanded, with the total amount for his father’s supposed illness and funeral reaching $2,200.

As time passed, Munyoro grew suspicious and obtained the contact details of Chifeya’s father. After speaking with him, she discovered that Chifeya had lied about his father’s illness and death.

It is the State’s case that because of the misrepresentation by Chifeya to Munyoro, she suffered an actual prejudice of US$2 200.00.