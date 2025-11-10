Church Leaders Urge Urgent Action on Zim’s Stalled Devolution Agenda

By Shalom Shawurwa

The Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHCD) have called on the government to accelerate implementation of the country’s long-delayed devolution agenda warning that continued inaction risks deepening inequality and eroding public trust in governance.

Speaking during a high-level multi-stakeholder dialogue in Harare on Friday, the faith leaders said the constitutional commitment to devolving power and resources must translate into tangible improvements in local governance and service delivery.

The meeting brought together representatives from government ministries, academia, civil society, residents’ associations and faith-based organisations under the theme “Reflecting on the State of Devolution in Zimbabwe and Envisioning the Future Post-2025.”

Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) Supervisory Council member Bishop Vushebwashe Mhaka reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to participatory governance grounded in justice and equity.

“Devolution must not only move power closer to the people but also move responsibility and resources closer to where lives are lived,” he said.

ZHCD President Bishop Never Muparutsa described devolution as both a moral and developmental imperative urging national leaders to act with conviction.

“Faith institutions have a duty to provide moral guidance and ensure governance reforms genuinely serve the people,” he added.

Panelists noted that the process has been hampered by legislative and institutional delays particularly the slow passage of the Provincial Councils and Metropolitan Administration Amendment Bill which has stalled the operationalization of devolved structures.

From a residents’ perspective Harare Residents Trust Director Precious Shumba said ordinary citizens are growing increasingly frustrated.

“Communities continue to experience exclusion, and limited transparency means devolution should be about improving lives, not merely shifting administrative structures,” Shumba said.

Stakeholders also urged government to convene a national dialogue on devolution, drawing lessons from successful regional models such as Kenya’s while ensuring Zimbabwe’s framework remains inclusive and contextually appropriate.

Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ) Acting General Secretary Pastor Clara Chiseko reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to fostering national dialogue and accountability.

“As we move beyond 2025, our shared commitment must be to ensure that devolution delivers justice, equity, and opportunity to every Zimbabwean,” she said.

The gathering concluded with a unified call for clear timelines, legislative clarity and genuine political will to transform devolution from political rhetoric into practical empowerment at community level.