UK–Zimbabwe Business Expo 2025 Set to Boost Diaspora-Led Investment

The UK–Zimbabwe Business Expo 2025, set for 2–4 October in Birmingham, is positioning itself as a landmark event to galvanise diaspora investment and global partnerships for Zimbabwe’s economic revival.

Organised by the Zimbabweans in Diaspora Organisation (ZIDO), the Expo will convene over 5,000 participants ranging from institutional investors to SMEs, government officials and diaspora entrepreneurs.

“This Expo is more than just an event—it is a bridge between Zimbabwe’s vast investment potential and the global marketplace. We are creating a strategic platform for the diaspora and international investors to engage directly with policymakers and business leaders,” said Hugo Rubatika, Chief Host of the UK–Zimbabwe Business Expo.

The focus sectors ranging from mining and agriculture to ICT, healthcare and real estate reflect Zimbabwe’s diverse investment potential.

According to organisers, the Expo will feature B2B and B2G matchmaking sessions, deal rooms, investment pitches and diaspora development forums.

A key objective is to unlock new market access for Zimbabwean products and services, while also showcasing provincial projects for regional development.

“We are spotlighting real, bankable projects supported by recent reforms and government incentives,” Rubatika said.

Participants can expect exclusive access to trade insights, financing pathways and visa facilitation support—making it especially appealing to diaspora investors seeking to return value home.

Expo packages range from basic exhibition tables that includes brand visibility across UK and Zimbabwean media, VIP access and speaking engagements.

“This is the time for Zimbabweans abroad to transform their remittances into long-term capital. We are not just inviting them to invest; we’re empowering them to shape the country’s economic future,” said Rubatika